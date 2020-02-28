The video shows MoneyBagg Yo Scolding GF Ari Fletcher by Twerking in public

%MINIFYHTML3c41073de41f94a1b26c988e640c1bc611% %MINIFYHTML3c41073de41f94a1b26c988e640c1bc612%

In the video taken at a nightclub, G Herbo's ex-girlfriend is throwing herself on the floor and begins to shake, as you can see several hands clapping her booty.

MoneyBagg Yo he loves his girlfriend Ari Fletcher, know that you can no longer perform sexy dance moves in public. Since then, a video has circulated on the Internet that shows the rapper who seems to be scolding one's mother for twerking in front of the men when they were hanging in a club.

In the video, Ari and MB were standing on the stage before the first one was thrown to the floor and started twerking since several hands could be seen clapping her booty. Upon realizing this, rapper "U Played" quickly told him to get up and seemed to scold her later. Ari, meanwhile, did not seem to be so disturbed because he clung to his man.

Those who watched the video supported MB's decision to scold Ari. "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡AS! He said, "Certain things you shouldn't be doing anyway in his presence. Without respect, "criticized another Ari, as someone else wrote," I mean, I think he just wants her to be like a lady. A man doesn't want everyone to grab her "and touch his wife. Well, some men."

Meanwhile, others joked that they finally understood what Megan Thee Stallion rapped on his last single "B. *. *. *. H". In the song, the woman rhymed: "I'm quiet, but you out here telling stories, unilateral / I'm not perfect and I try to fix the shit that doesn't work / But it's 2020, I'm not going to argue about twerkin." At that time, many people suspected that Megan was ignoring MB, with whom he briefly dated last year.

After his separation from Megan, MB began dating Ari and has since strengthened despite the numerous negative rumors surrounding them. Meanwhile, the "Diamonds" rapper is still single, although she has received many dating rumors after the breakup.