The United States and the Taliban sign an agreement to end the war in Afghanistan | News

A week after the "violence reduction,quot; (RIV) agreement announced by the United States and the Taliban armed group in Afghanistan, the two must sign a peace agreement that could signal the end of the longest US war.

The one-week RIV agreement has been largely maintained as the two sides prepare to sign a peace agreement on Saturday that occurs after almost two years of prolonged negotiations in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

At least 19 security forces and four civilians have been killed during the period, a marked decrease compared to recent weeks, which the Afghan government attributed to the Taliban.

The signing of the peace agreement in Doha will unlock intra-Afghan talks between the Taliban and Afghan stakeholders, including the country's West-backed government, to decide the future course of the country.

When calling the agreement a pre-agreement, analysts say the The real challenge in establishing a lasting peace is the intra-Afghan talks, the details of which have not yet been explained.

"It is important to keep in mind that the agreement that is likely to be signed on February 29 between the Taliban and the United States is not a peace agreement," Andrew Watkins, principal analyst on Afghanistan at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera.

"Instead, this is the result of a precursor phase of the Afghan peace process, one that was necessary to bring the Taliban to the table with the Afghan government and political leadership for a substantive dialogue."

Watkins also noted that the United States and the Taliban did not intend to raise key questions about the future of Afghanistan. Instead, these decisions, Watkins said, must be taken in intra-Afghan negotiations.

"The agreement between the United States and the Taliban should be considered as a window or opportunity for a political agreement and a peaceful end to the conflict. But there is a lot of work to do for that purpose, "he said.

Those talks, analysts and government officials say, could take months due to divisions between President Ashraf Ghani and Executive President Abdullah Abdullah on key issues.

Last week, Abdullah contested the results of the presidential elections after the current president Ghani was declared the winner. Any future political process in the country will be difficult. unless the two rivals resolve their differences.

Both had planned separate openings scheduled for Thursday, but postponed their plans with advice from the United States. due to concerns, it would jeopardize the signing of the peace agreement.

The two leaders met to form a National Unity Government (NUG) following the 2014 elections, which were marred by irregularities.

"President Ghani is not ready for another NUG format, although he is under pressure for an inclusive administration. Ghani does not want divided leadership," Bashir Safi, a former advisor to the Afghan government, told Al Jazeera.

"In regards to Abdullah Abdullah, he wants a superior hand in decision-making and that someone be asked in every matter," he said, referring to the position of executive president that Abdullah negotiated for himself in 2014.

The Taliban & # 39; won & # 39 ;?

The Taliban have long demanded the withdrawal of foreign troops, calling them an "occupation,quot; force and blaming them for the nearly two decades of war in the country.

In the marathon of negotiations between US officials and Taliban representatives in Doha, which began in 2018, the United States has asked the Taliban for guarantees that, in exchange for the withdrawal of foreign troops, Afghan soil would not be used to attack US interests.

The Taliban have been waging an armed rebellion since 2001 when the United States overthrew the armed power group in a military invasion.

The Taliban members consider the agreement a victory, but analysts say that all parties, including the Afghan government, have made serious commitments.

"The Taliban have been remarkably consistent in their public messages, addressed both to their own members and to external ones. A narrative of & # 39; victory & # 39; is a critical part of that message and is part of what unites identity from such a large and diverse audience. group, "Watkins told Al Jazeera.

"In reality, all parties (including the Afghan government, although not a direct part of this agreement) have made serious commitments.

"If we can take the floor to the President of the United States (Donald Trump) that he wanted to reduce the military presence in Afghanistan, then the Americans have obtained concessions and created space for peace by offering something that could have happened anyway. That It is not quite a loss.

"And the Taliban agreed to sit down with representatives of the Afghan government long before the last foreign soldier left Afghan territory, which was once a key claim in his victory narrative: the group has accepted here and elsewhere," he said.

Mohammad Shafiq Hamdam, former deputy advisor to President Ghani and senior advisor to NATO in Afghanistan, reiterated the importance of the commitment of all parties in an attempt to end the conflict.

"Peace is not free. You have to compromise some things to reach an agreement," he said.

Taliban and Afghan leaders, including the government, are expected to meet within 10 to 15 days after Saturday's signing. Both sides will negotiate the post-war framework of Afghanistan and issues that include a permanent ceasefire, the rights of women and minorities, and governance.

"In 2017, the NATO commander with more years in service in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, described the war under his command as a,quot; stalemate "and Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban deputy director confirmed in his opinion article for the New York Times last week that the Taliban had had enough, writing: "Everyone is tired of the war," Hamdam said.

"The 18-year war has exhausted everyone. "