The trailer for season 3 of On My Block reveals the dangerous task of the crew

Then, they have been kidnapped. What happens next to the In my block personal? You don't have to wait until the premiere of March 11 of In my block season three

In the trailer below, Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Monse (Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Jamal (Brett gray) they meet their captors, but they have not been taken by force for any dire reason. No, they are thanked and given a job. After the fall of the Prophet $, the gang boss Santos instructs the crew to find Lil & # 39; Ricky.

%MINIFYHTML61b05d47aaf417fbb583b23174eafe8c13% %MINIFYHTML61b05d47aaf417fbb583b23174eafe8c14%

Yes, that will be fine.

%MINIFYHTML61b05d47aaf417fbb583b23174eafe8c15% %MINIFYHTML61b05d47aaf417fbb583b23174eafe8c16%

Can you do your homework and keep the secret? Well, it's not a big secret because Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) clearly already knows.