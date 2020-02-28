The Texas teenager who allegedly shot a 10-year-old boy while taking an Instagram selfie video is the boy's aunt – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A 19-year-old Houston girl was accused of hurting a boy, accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew while taking a selfie video with a gun in her Instagram account.

According to an affidavit of arrest, Caitlyn Smith told investigators that he was taking care of his nephew in his apartment when the incident occurred.

The teenager said she had a 9-millimeter gun and was recording a video of her cell phone on her Instagram account of her pointing the gun in different directions, with her finger on the trigger.

According to reports, the teenager tormented the gun slide and ejected a live bullet on the ground. She said that after completing the video, she was having trouble removing the clip from the magazine and believing that security was activated, pulled the trigger in an effort to loosen it. Instead, the gun fired.

Update: the 10-year-old appears in serious condition but is expected to recover completely. The child's aunt, Caitlyn Smith (w / f 19 years), has been arrested and charged with serious bodily injury injuries. (Serious crime of the second degree). Great work from our Child Abuse Unit and https://t.co/ik5tSVKoRy – Ed González (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020

The round hit his nephew in the abdomen. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. Authorities said no vital organs were hit and that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the child is expected to recover.

At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Smith was ordered to avoid contact with the child. His bond was set at $ 20,000.

