The surviving members of the Mass family. Remember their loved ones lost in the Florida accident

Members of a Massachusetts family who survived a car accident in Florida that killed four of their loved ones talked about the tragedy and expressed their gratitude for the support they received, in an interview with WBZ.

Bill Fay and his son-in-law Shane Smith, two of the four family members who survived the accident, said in the interview on Wednesday that they had only spent a day on vacation at Disney World when the accident occurred.

The truck that carried Bill Fay and his wife, Josephine, their daughter, Julie Smith, and her husband, Shane, and the four Smiths' children was hit by a truck on February 18 that reportedly did not diminish the speed for congested traffic. causing your vehicle to tip over. Josephine Fay, 76, of South Weymouth, her daughter, Julie Smith, 41, of Whitman, and her granddaughter, Scarlett Smith, 5, died at the crash site in Kissimmee, Florida, just 16 miles away from Disney. Jaxon Smith, 11, was seriously injured and died a day later in a Florida hospital.

The other two daughters of the Smiths, Shalie, 10, and Skylar, 5, survived the accident. Authorities say charges can be filed against the driver of the van while the investigation into the crash of several vehicles continues.

"I am grateful they are alive," Shane Smith told WBZ, talking about his surviving daughters. “I mean honestly. I'm grateful Bill was there. I don't think I could have done this alone. "

From left to right: Josephine Fay, Julie Smith, Jaxon Smith and Scarlett Smith. —Fay Family through The Boston Globe

The 43-year-old man, who was driving the truck, said he does not remember the accident, but his father-in-law recalled that he had hung up on his seatbelt and saw how Life Jaws were used in the truck to get to the place where his wife 51 had been sitting.

"Jo used to tell me:" If something happens to me, you won't know what to do, "Bill Fay told WBZ. "And I take it off. But she was right … I lost my best friend.

Shane Smith said his 11-year-old son's organs helped save at least four lives, children younger than him and young adults.

"It certainly makes you feel good from the point of view that it could help someone," he said. "That makes you feel better."

His father-in-law told the station that he knows his wife is still with him.

"We know they are all in heaven," he said. "All are angels."

Visiting hours for the four family members will be held on Friday with a funeral mass to follow on Saturday. Instead of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to a family memorial fund or to the Pediatric Neurology Fund at Tufts Medical Center.