The struggle for the use of Marin County public space will be decided with Measure D – Up News Info San Francisco

MARIN (KPIX 5) – March 3 will bring not one but two votes from a long dispute in the San Gerónimo de Marin Valley. What was once a golf course is now owned by Trust for Public Lands, but many people are still not happy with how it happened.

"Extreme ecologists and Rodoni, it's their disaster," said Alex Easton-Brown, a Marin resident. "And they just can't dance away from that."

"Well, it is certainly one of the things that makes the papers sell locally," said District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

In the San Gerónimo valley, the golf course is fading, but the long dispute over its closure is not. Some of the same forces that originally fought to save the course have been regrouped with a voting measure that says it will solve the process that closed it.

"With Measure D, voters will have a say and vote on that kind of development," Easton-Brown said of the ballot measure. But you are not just pressing Measure D; runs against Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

"I have such a complicated district and there are many other more important things at the moment," Rodoni said of the ongoing dispute. “I think it's about preserving something. For some people it's a golf course and for others it's just the open space and the beauty of that valley. "

For golfers, the scene in San Gerónimo is bleak. For non-golfers, it is quite wonderful because the place is yours to do what they want. But the dispute is not just about the golf course itself. It is the sequence of events that resulted in the sale of the land.

"Exactly. It's the process," said Easton-Brown. "They planned it in secret, behind closed doors for six months, and presented it to the public as a closed deal."

"People felt they might not have as much information as they should," Supervisor Rodon acknowledged. “Realistically, while the purchase negotiation continued, that was impossible. We opened it to the public as soon as we could. "

The odds of San Gerónimo becoming a real golf course again are considered quite long, so this new open space is now something like a blank canvas. In that regard, Measure D is not just about the past, but about how Marin will make decisions like this in the future.

"The fact that if we don't stop them, they can go anywhere in the county and create all kinds of development, without voters being able to comment," Easton-Brown argued.

"Hopefully, at the end of the day, we will end up with a decision and a planning process and a plan that satisfies most people," says Rodoni. "It won't satisfy everyone, I can guarantee it."