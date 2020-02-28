The star of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39 ;, Finn Wolfhard, suffers anxiety as a child for being bullied by adult fans

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39 ;, now 17, remembers that adult fans chased him relentlessly shortly after his Netflix series became a huge success in 2016.

Actor Finn Wolfhard that adult still bothers him "Strange things"The fans harassed him when he was a child.

The 17-year-old star, who plays Mike Wheeler in Netflix's hit sci-fi series, admits he can't forget his memories of being chased in public after the show became a huge success in 2016.

"When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was filming (horror movie)," he told Mastermind magazine. "Stranger things had just come out, and I was alone. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a little anxious when I reached the door."

"Suddenly, they said: & # 39; Hello, friend, can we take a selfie? & # 39; And I said:" No, you can't take a selfie! What if you don't follow the children? ""

Fans also chased him when Finn was traveling in cars.

"My taxi also followed me and, outside the taxi, the person remained quite implacable," he recalled.

To make matters worse, crazed fans also appear when he introduces himself as a musician, and the star explains that things have become dangerous at concerts, both with his former band Calpurnia and your current group The Aubreys.

"I had to stop the shows because people were being crushed, and Ryan Reynolds he almost got injured in Brazil when he went to the barricade, "he shared." It was fortunate that the hundred people who fell were not damaged. "