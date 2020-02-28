The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39 ;, Bobby Lytes, returns after being thirsty about Lil Nas X

Instagram

The reality TV star VH1 tries to shoot his hit at the creator of hits & # 39; Panini & # 39; again after being ignored in the MTV VMA 2019, which caused some people to tell him to stay away from the Grammy-winning artist.

Bobby Lytes He is not ashamed and nothing loses when it comes to getting the attention of someone he loves so much. The "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"Star has tried to shoot his shot with Lil Nas X again, after being ignored by the hit creator "Old Town Road" at the MTV Video Music Awards 2019.

On Thursday, February 27, the reality TV star posted a black and white photo of Nas shirtless while rocking Calvin Klein's pajama pants. "Damn Zaddy! Is that a weapon? Or are you just happy to see me?!" He wrote in the caption, adding a face with protruding tongue emoji and an eggplant emoji.

Nas has not responded to Bobby's flirtatious post, but many have reacted to the star thirst message VH1. Most of them found that their obsession with rapper "Rodeo" was creepy at this point, and one commented: "Lmaoooo lil Nas X was probably secretly afraid of Bobby at this point."

Another wrote: "He's so thirsty and that's not pretty." Someone else agreed, weighing: "It's giving us vibes to Nikki Parker. Damn it, cold sister." Another user told Bobby to "leave him [Nas] alone, he is not paying attention."

Others think that Bobby's behavior is disturbing enough to require police intervention. "At this point, you need to get a restraining order," one advised Nas. Another echoed: "At this point, Lil Nas needs to press charges."

But Bobby does not apologize for wishing Nas. After The Shade Room republished its publication with a legend, "BobbyLytes is not going to give up #Lil Nas X," he replied: "I am not. So everyone can go back TF!"

He also applauded those who criticized him for his thirsty comment on Nas's photo, writing: "All these people in the comments were so worried about what Lil Nas wants, everyone in the comments thinks they know my man, BACK TF BACK! !! "

In June, after Nas came out as gay, Bobby let the world know that he was waiting for his chance to get hooked with the Grammy Award-winning artist. "Somebody tell Lil Nas X that I'm trying to continue until I can't anymore!" published with a quote from the lyrics of Nas.

Later, in the MTV VMAs held in August, Bobby was seen encouraging both Nas after the latter was announced as the winner of the song of the year. But instead of responding to the friendly gesture of the "LHH" star, Nas approached his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus and hugged him without looking at Bobby.