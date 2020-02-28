The star of & # 39; Happy Days & # 39; Cathy Silvers suffers a lot of pain after breaking her leg during the walk

%MINIFYHTML474378c69f3e6042d74f01b7f281b29311% %MINIFYHTML474378c69f3e6042d74f01b7f281b29312%

The 58-year-old actress's boyfriend had to take her downhill to call 911 and endured unbearable pain for hours before being rescued by helicopter.

Cathy SilversThe adventurous date with her boyfriend has taken an unexpected turn. The actress, best known for her portrayal of Jenny Piccolo in the ABC comedy "Happy Days", she was forced to endure unbearable pain for hours after breaking her leg during an excursion in the canyons of Santa Clarita, California.

The 58-year-old actress rode a bicycle and walked with her boyfriend before the incident occurred on Sunday, February 23. TMZ reported that he tried to climb rocks and, while making a descent, heard a crack in his leg. Realizing that she could not walk due to the injury, her boyfriend took her downhill for about an hour.

Although her boyfriend was finally able to make a 911 call, Silvers had to wait a couple more hours for the Los Angeles County Sheriff, the Rescue Team and the Fire Department to locate her due to the altitude she was at . It was later transported to a nearby hospital. , where it was discovered that she broke two bones, in a helicopter.

A photo obtained by TMZ captured Silvers' leg wrapped in a thick bright purple mold. Despite her terrible experience, the actress still thanked her boyfriend and said she would definitely go with him on a third date. This disastrous date was the second. He also expressed gratitude to his rescue team.

In "Happy Days", Silvers starred opposite Erin Moran, Marion Ross Y Henry Winkler. The show began its first episode on January 15, 1974 and ended on September 24, 1984. Speaking about his part in the series, Silvers said in a 2008 interview: "It's the most fun I've had in my life, absolutely , bar. none. "

"Driving to Paramount Studios every day for three years, sitting on a set with Henry Winkler and Tom bosley and Marion Ross and Erin Moran and Ted McGinley Y Crystal bernard – It was as if you were kidding me. And Anson (Williams) and Donny (Most), "the daughter of Phil Silvers Y Evelyn Patrick continued. "It was too good to be true."