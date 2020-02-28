The smartphone of our dreams is almost here, but we still can't have it – BGR

%MINIFYHTML646d210385c2105ee0ce08fce862d80b11% %MINIFYHTML646d210385c2105ee0ce08fce862d80b12%

If it wasn't for the coronavirus outbreak, we would have seen the Apex 2020 at the MWC in Barcelona, ​​Spain, but the Chinese smartphone maker had to present the phone through a press release that doesn't do it justice. This is because the Apex 2020 sounds like vaporware at this time, taking into account some of its extravagant features. And, in many ways, that is what it really is, since this phone will not be available for sale. The smartphone of our dreams feels closer than ever, but we still cannot have it, and that is because several of the technologies necessary for this to happen have not matured. But the Apex 2020 is not just an attractive conceptual phone that a designer created and then scored amazing specs and features alongside digital renderings on a YouTube clip. Vivo has used the Apex series for a few years to demonstrate its latest innovations, including the wildest ideas. Then, some of those inventions became future Vivo phones, which will probably happen with some of the amazing features of Apex 2020 that Vivo is announcing.

The specifications of Apex 2020 don't really matter. It is a flagship of Android 2020, which means that you will get a Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G support, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. That is really what you are getting from each high-end Android phone this year.

But the Apex 2020 has three innovative features, including design, rear camera technology and high-speed wireless charging.

Image source: Live

The phone features a 6.45-inch Full HD screen that curves around the edges at 120 degrees to form a pronounced waterfall screen. Those edges are more curved than on any other phone, and that is an exciting design direction considering that Samsung has just told us that curves are no longer a thing on their smartphones.

In addition to the curves, which come with built-in buttons, the screen also incorporates a 16-megapixel selfie camera, which is the type of feature that would eliminate the notch, perforation design and sliding camera. Vivo says that the innovation in the pixel design of the screen and the circuit design allowed him to increase the light transmission of the screen up to six times. With the help of algorithms, the phone can reduce optical interference, diffraction and lost flashes that can affect the taking of selfies. Vivo is not the first company to demonstrate technology. His brother Oppo showed it last year, but the technology is not ready for mass consumption.

Image source: Live

Vivo's main camera comes with the biggest camera updates we've seen on a phone in years. The phone has a continuous optical zoom camera that can offer an optical zoom between 5x and 7.5x without the need for a computer algorithm to classify the images and produce the finished zoom images. The zoom camera uses a periscope design, with a combination of "4-group lens,quot;, which includes two fixed groups of lenses and two moving lenses.

The camera has a second exciting feature, and that is a gimbal-like structure that can improve the stabilization of the optical image far beyond what current OIS technology can do, according to Vivo. The feature would eliminate the need to use a real gimbal to increase stability and eliminate movement during prolonged sessions of photos and videos.

Image source: Live

Finally, the Apex 2020 includes another feature that no other phone has, and it's super fast wireless charging. Vivo calls it Wireless Super FlashCharge, which supports speeds of up to 60W. This is where things get a bit strange, since Vivo says that technology needs only 20 minutes to recharge a 2,000 mAh battery. That is a great statistic. But how long does it take to recharge a phone like the Apex? And what size battery has the conceptual headset inside?

Vivo showed in previous years that part of the Apex technology demonstrated at the beginning of the year will become commercial devices launched during the same year. Of all the unique features of Apex 2020, the cascading display and the rear-facing gimbal-shaped camera module seem like the kind of innovative innovations that could reach a Nex 2020 device. It is possible that super fast wireless charging and Camera on screen are not ready for mass consumption.

Even so, the Apex 2020, with its design without buttons and without a port, could bring us a little closer to the design of the phone of our dreams than the Apex 2019 of last year.

Image source: Live