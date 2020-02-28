The Side Stories festival returns to RiNo with art projected on buildings

%MINIFYHTMLbe910ba93c3bb13f49b99209ef6f7e3b11% %MINIFYHTMLbe910ba93c3bb13f49b99209ef6f7e3b12%

Many street performers risk their lives to stamp interstate exits and train cars with their work, while gallery applicants can work their entire lives to reach the kind of audience that billboard designers take for granted.

In recent years, they have gathered in the middle (of buildings, that is) in the River North Art District.

Parallel stories Free outdoor short film festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. every night from February 28 to March 6. Several places in the River North Art District in Denver. Visit sidestoriescolorado.com for an interactive map, audio guides and more.

"As an artist, it is quite surprising to have his images projected on that scale," said Kendra Fleischman, based in Loveland, about her work at the Side Stories festival last year, which illuminated the grain elevators at Ardent Mills. "I mean, you can't get that scale in any gallery or museum. It's simply huge. But it's also daunting at first."

The third annual Side Stories festival, which returns to RiNo from February 28 to March 6, brings "cinematic art to the urban exterior," as the organizers put it, by projecting short, personalized films on outdoor surfaces throughout the entire Hip and fast. growing district north of downtown Denver.

In addition to the free movies shown on the sides of the buildings, the interactive maps of the route that can be traveled, the audio ideas of the creators and various food, drinks and special purchases in the companies of the area (all detailed in sidestoriescolorado.com) are designed to attract people to the area during a quiet time of the year.

It is both an injection of mind-blowing art and a marketing tactic, said real estate creator and developer Fiona Arnold. She set this year's budget at $ 150,000, including the $ 5,000 that each of the eight artists (sculptors, filmmakers, digital artists, etc.) receive to produce their work.

The Crush festival, known internationally for RiNo, which presents dozens of new murals to the area each year, follows a similar path of art trade. But for the third year of Side Stories, there will be a literal meeting in the middle, Arnold said.

"We did the first year in East RiNo because Brighton (Boulevard) was still under construction," said Arnold, president of Mainspring Developers. “The second year, with Brighton open, we decided to try that area. This year, we will make both sides of the train tracks, from Zeppelin station and across the bridge to the east side of RiNo. "

In fact, said Arnold, the private evening opening party will take place in the covered bridge that crosses the tracks. She and her team, including filmmaker Patrick Hackett, choose locations based on the ability to walk (to keep all films together) and the size and availability of large blank walls (which are few and far between after Crush most years). Then, Hackett designs the design of the event, secures the permits, orders the equipment and helps install and test the parts.

"You will find me all week making sure all the projectors are working," Hackett said, "and providing solutions if they are not."

The eight featured artists of this year offer a mix of new and recurring names: Laurel Cohen, Xadie Janes Antonio, Tom Ludlow, Natalie Einterz, Annette Isham, Phillip Faulkner, Kendra Fleischman and Daniel Fickle, who created their tailored films for their walls and locations. , often playing with themes related to the history of the building (see titles such as "Colorado Peeks,quot;, "Colorado Crystal Cave,quot; and "Love Hour,quot;).

“Last year, my canvas was five really big grain elevators,” said Fleischman, “so I made a piece centered on flour. It was very abstract, very surreal, but it told the story of growing wheat and turning it into a flower and making bread and donuts at the end. ”

For this year, Fleischman created "Road Trip,quot;, an interactive work that explores silhouettes and shadows, which will be screened on 35th Street and Brighton Boulevard.

"What I hope is that people can cast their own shadows," he said. “I participated in Supernova in the Denver Theater District (a festival of digital art on LED screens) and Night Lights (3-D projection mapping in the center's D,amp;F clock tower), but this could be the only one where I really you can be part of that. "

It is also, as noted, one of the largest screens anywhere. Not only can visitors not see the parts for free, but people who ride the A-Line commuter train from the University of Colorado RTD will be able to see the work, whether they go to Union Station or Denver International Airport. That type of exhibition can cost millions to buy in conventional advertising campaigns.

"Trying to measure how many people come and see art based on who walks is almost impossible," Arnold said. "But one of the success criteria is the number of people who participate in it on the website and in social networks, and how many people take advantage of the offers to buy one, get one for free and other offers in small businesses."

This year they include RiNo’s Great Divide Brewing Co., Mockery Brewing, Queens Eleven, River North Brewery and Ironton.

The event would not exist without them. While Side Stories has remained on a relatively modest budget of $ 150,000 throughout its history, funded by Mainspring Developers, The Martin Family Foundation, RiNo Art District, Colorado Office of Film and Television Media and Denver Film Society, the new This year's sponsors include Great Divide, Visit Denver and Bigsby & # 39; s Folly, all of whom donate food and drink to the private VIP party on opening night.

Artistic presentations have remained stable, with Arnold reporting almost 80 presentations this year, similar to 2019. A jury that includes Mary Lester (Martin Family Foundation), Matt Campbell (Denver Film), Lizzie Terry Dolan (Denver Art Museum) and Mariel Rodriguez-McGill (Colorado Office of Film Television Media) then chose the participants.

Eight looked like a good number again, Arnold said. Its goal is not to grow as big and fast as possible, but to perfect the event year after year to create a more tight and satisfying experience.

"In the winter, we have tourists coming to Colorado to go to the mountains, and many of them are increasingly staying in Denver as their own destination," Arnold said. “Our winters can be quite mild, so having something like this to do at night, even in February or March, encourages people to go out and see the city. And as we have learned, a vibrant city is one with a vibrant art tourism industry. "

For Fleischman, it is an artistic dream come true, even briefly.

"It's such an interesting way to capture time and keep it for a moment, these art forms that are there for a moment and then disappear," he said. "There is something magical about it, as it reflects our own lives in some way. The only,quot; permanent "is the canvas."

