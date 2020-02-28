The secret of Toni Braxton and Birdman is out thanks to this photo published by Trina Braxton

Birdman's recent 51st birthday was news for the famous rapper; However, it was not the special occasion in itself that the public found intriguing.

/ However, it was rather a special wish for the well-being of the performer "Pop Bottles,quot; that generated the most attention.

Trina Braxton was one of the many people who went to Instagram to congratulate the lyricist on her birthday, but what stood out in her wish was the fact that Toni Braxton's younger sister called Birdman her brother-in-law.

Braxton shared a photo of her posing for the camera with Birdman and captioned the post with "Happy Birthday B.I.L,quot;, which was instantly noticed by her numerous followers.

After the appearance of the publication on the popular social media platform, most Toni Braxton fans were worried about only one thing: if the two famous artists escaped and married in secret.

One person said: “Girl, just say happy birthday and keep it moving. People like all of you are the reason you keep your business private 😂 ".

Another commenter said: "He didn't grow up enough for Toni. Birdman should have stepped up and made her his Queen.

This fan explained: “She did not marry PERIODTPOO; Marriage is a happy occasion why I wouldn't show it. Please do not hide love. And it's another matter of people when you post on social networks, so people don't have to comment when people say something because we don't know each other, so I don't care what you or anyone else thinks until Toni or Birdman He says it is, so it is not. I think they are not married.

A fourth comment read: “How do you know? What if they are married and do not tell their business to anyone but family and friends? "

Braxton and Birdman met at the beginning of the century, when both collaborated for the production of the rapper's single, "Baby You Can Do It,quot;.

Since then, the two celebrities remained friendly in terms of more than a decade, until they made the announcement to get romantically involved in 2016.

Ad

The first news of Braxton and Birdman's decision to take their relationship to the next level and get married appeared in 2018 when it was learned that the rapper proposed an outstanding diamond ring that was supposedly worth about $ 1 million.



Post views:

4 4