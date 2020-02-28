The "Rouge At The Lounge,quot; nightclub will remain closed after shooting the death of Ameer Green Jr. – Up News Info

– A Minneapolis nightclub will be closed during the weekend after a deadly shooting on Sunday morning.

Rouge At The Lounge was supposed to reopen on Thursday night after someone opened fire inside the club five days earlier, killing Ameer Green Jr., 23. Another man was shot but survived.

The police are still looking for the shooter. It is not clear how anyone could get a weapon inside the club.

Rouge says he is working with the city to update his security plan.