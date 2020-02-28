Home Local News The Rockies will have to make a couple of decisions about pitchers...

The Rockies will have to make a couple of decisions about pitchers without minor league options

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – With the German Márquez, Jon Gray and Kyle Freeland presuming locks to make the rotation of the opening day of Colorado, there are two places available in the rear.

And as Antonio Senzatela, Jeff Hoffman, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Wes Parsons, Peter Lambert, Ryan Castellani and Ubaldo Jiménez compete for those positions during the spring, the Rockies might have to consider the remaining minor league options in the equation in some way … although the manager Bud Black has his heart he started to arm the best possible rotation independently.

"I don't think the options outweigh our best team," Black said.

Even so, Colorado will have to make a couple of decisions next month.

