The Rockies will have to make a couple of decisions about pitchers without minor league options

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – With the German Márquez, Jon Gray and Kyle Freeland presuming locks to make the rotation of the opening day of Colorado, there are two places available in the rear.

And as Antonio Senzatela, Jeff Hoffman, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Wes Parsons, Peter Lambert, Ryan Castellani and Ubaldo Jiménez compete for those positions during the spring, the Rockies might have to consider the remaining minor league options in the equation in some way … although the manager Bud Black has his heart he started to arm the best possible rotation independently.

"I don't think the options outweigh our best team," Black said.

Even so, Colorado will have to make a couple of decisions next month.

Senzatela and Hoffman have no options, which means that if they are not placed on the list of 26 men outside the camp, they must be designated for clear assignment and exemptions before sending them to Triple-A Albuquerque. Meanwhile, Gonzalez has a fourth final option, Parsons and Jiménez are guests who are not on the list, and Lambert and Castellani have several options left.

Senzatela, who has thrown extensively in the majors in the last three seasons, is a favorite for one of the final places. Beyond that, it is quite open, although Lambert (to whom the Rockies seek to make progress in their second year) and Gonzalez (who come from a solid September) are at the top of the pile.

"I have nothing to say, so I'm not thinking about the option," Gonzalez said. “My mentality is to be a starter in the rotation, and if someone wins me, maybe I will take a role in the bullpen. If that doesn't happen, then I started in Triple-A and worked on my way back. "

Hoffman also discarded the notion of giving head space to the wildly contrasting possibilities of being on the opening day rotation, or possibly seeing that his time with the Rockies comes to an end.

"My mentality has not changed: I will attack every day and try to improve every time I go out," said Hoffman. "Whether we are talking about options or talking about a rotation point, the way you attack the day will not change."

Freeland update. After the left-hander left his first start of spring on Thursday due to back spasms, Black said that Freeland "feels pretty good,quot; and that the team still has no reason to worry. However, Freeland is expected to miss his next scheduled departure from the Cactus League.