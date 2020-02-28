The PS5 could get an amazing controller function that the Xbox Series X can't match: BGR

Sony is under a lot of pressure to introduce the PlayStation 5, or at least some new details about the next console, since Microsoft is already far ahead. The name and design of the Xbox X Series was revealed in mid-December, and the company has just shared many of the next-generation console specifications this week. Both were complete surprises, as Microsoft hijacked an awards program to reveal the design of the console last December, and then suddenly launched a blog post that featured a deep dive into Xbox X Series hardware this week.

While we wait for the movements of Sony, which will probably be affected by the outbreak of coronavirus that caused the cancellation of several important events, with Sony itself withdrawing at least three trade fairs so far, we have more exciting PlayStation news for you. Unlike Microsoft, which has controlled the narrative, Sony's innovations have leaked at a constant pace. And the most recent finding is more exciting than any of the previous ones, as it details a controller feature that would give the new PlayStation a great advantage over the X Series.

Not all the patents we have seen online will end up becoming features of PlayStation 5, but the patents provide a lot of information about Sony's vision for the future of games. It is thanks to the patent leaks that we learned about the design of the PS5 development kit last year. And other patents revealed many interesting potential features of PS5, such as a voice-based digital assistant that would provide real-time help, backward-facing buttons, or support for biofeedback in a future DualShock 5 accessory.

The new Sony patent, found by SegmentNext, details a feature you may have been dreaming of: Wireless charging support for the DualShock controller.

A PS5 concept a few months ago imagined a PS5 console that would feature a built-in wireless charging coil near the top, where DualShock controllers could be placed when not in use (image above). However, this is not how the latest patent describes the operation of the technology: here is the relevant part of the patent:

A wireless charging adapter that can fit into a computer game controller can be inductively attached to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller. The adapter may also include keys that reflect the controller keys so that a player can remove the adapter with the charge base controller, keep the adapter in the controller, and use the controller keys and adapter keys to control a game. of computer.

The previous wording suggests that DualShock 5 will not necessarily have components that allow wireless charging. Instead, you may have to buy an accessory for it. But the document also suggests that once applied, the accessory may remain on during the game, as it will feature duplicate buttons so you can continue using the controller while it is charging.

Sony is also considering a scenario in which the player will keep the charging accessory on the charging mat and hook the controller with a cable to that accessory to continue playing. That doesn't sound very easy to use.

The fact that Sony is looking at an accessory indicates that the DualShock 4 could become a controller that can be wirelessly charged with the help of the same device.

The best way to charge DualShock 5 controllers would, of course, be through USB-C, but Sony has not yet confirmed whether the console will have any USB-C ports. However, an accessory manufacturer has already announced an SSD for consoles that would need a USB-C port to offer the fastest possible theoretical speeds.

As with previous patents related to Sony games, there is no guarantee that the device described in this new patent can be manufactured. But it certainly makes sense to see Sony looking for wireless charging solutions for DualShock controllers, since the adoption of wireless charging technology has increased in recent years.

