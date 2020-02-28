The police leaked graphic images of the death of Kobe Bryant Crash! (Disturbing)

Los Angeles police officers have reportedly been sharing disturbing images of the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and other victims. The images were taken at the scene of the horrible helicopter accident that killed 9 people.

MTO News learned that the Los Angeles police department contacted Kobe's family, along with the family of other victims of the accident, and warned that graphic images of their relatives' deaths could leak online at brief.

And the Los Angeles Times is confirming our report.

The newspaper spoke with Captain Jorge Valdez on Wednesday and said "his office had been forced to contact relatives of the victims of the accident,quot; about the photos. The officer added that he was not aware of any complaints about the leaked photos.

According to the LA Times, they talked to someone who saw the leaked photos: