The persecution of the alleged stolen vehicle ends in a violent accident on Highway 405 in Van Nuys – Up News Info Los Angeles

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – The search for an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department began the search on the surface streets in Pacoima before the driver entered Highway 118 and passed Highway 405 southbound.

%MINIFYHTML292d4531cf73aa4332f81bd1fda9aa3813% %MINIFYHTML292d4531cf73aa4332f81bd1fda9aa3814%

The chase came to a violent end when the driver, who was going at high speeds, crashed into another car and got out of control by hitting a pole near Victory Boulevard. The video of the accident showed that at least one passenger of the suspect vehicle was expelled.

%MINIFYHTML292d4531cf73aa4332f81bd1fda9aa3815% %MINIFYHTML292d4531cf73aa4332f81bd1fda9aa3816%

The Los Angeles Fire Department said three teenagers, two women, a man, and a young adult man were taken to the hospital after the accident in unknown conditions.

All lanes south of Highway 405 have been closed on Victory Boulevard.