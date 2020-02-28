The persecution of the alleged stolen vehicle ends in a violent accident on Highway 405 in Van Nuys – Up News Info Los Angeles

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – The search for an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash on Thursday night.
The Los Angeles Police Department began the search on the surface streets in Pacoima before the driver entered Highway 118 and passed Highway 405 southbound.
The chase came to a violent end when the driver, who was going at high speeds, crashed into another car and got out of control by hitting a pole near Victory Boulevard. The video of the accident showed that at least one passenger of the suspect vehicle was expelled.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said three teenagers, two women, a man, and a young adult man were taken to the hospital after the accident in unknown conditions.
All lanes south of Highway 405 have been closed on Victory Boulevard.