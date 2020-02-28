The Patriots called an NFL prospect for his "loser mentality,quot;

Jared Pickney received a dose of what it takes to play with the Patriots.

Vanderbilt's tight end said that after a meeting with members of the Patriots on Monday, he was called by a specific response that gave them that it was not what they were looking for.

"It's interesting, because (with) a team that has been earning as much time as they expect them to come with a certain mentality and share that mentality and spread it and transmit it to you," Pinkney told Zack Cox of NESN. "And that's exactly what happened. I gave a kind of unstable answer, and it was like, & # 39; No, that's the mentality of a loser & # 39;. And I said, & # 39; OK, my bad & # 39; ;. (Raises hands) They said: & # 39; You need to be like that and that and that & # 39 ;, and I said: & # 39; Yes, sir. I'm better. & # 39; "

While it's not clear what exactly the conversation was about, it served as a reminder of what the Patriots are looking for in their perspectives. "Patriot Way,quot; is a term used to describe the type of work ethic that head coach Bill Belichick expects from his players. In an article published by Players Tribune, former runner Kevin Faulk wrote:

"The Patriot Road is not just about winning, man … (Belichick) wants you to know football and he wants you to come to work every day and do your job the best you can." Anything else, he really doesn't care. "

While Pinkney's recent meeting with the team did not prove it, he also said he is familiar with Belichick's operation. When Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason attended the Patriots training camp in 2018, Pinkney said the team listened to everything he had learned, for two years in a row.

"After that visit, for two years, it was really fair," Bill Belichick did this "and,quot; Bill Belichick said that, "he added." What he said to Tom Brady. Finally, we got tired of hearing it. But in reality, it helps an organization, professional level or university to see how it is at the highest level and how they work and then take it back to its own training room. "

Pinkney, who had a solid junior season and recorded 50 catches for 774 yards and seven touchdowns, did not match those statistics in his senior year. He caught only 20 passes for 233 yards, while the team had problems and was the last in the SEC conference. Still, the Patriots have signed Vanderbilt prospects before, such as defensive tackle Adam Butler, who was a free agent not recruited in 2017, and cornerback Joejuan Williams, selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Combine underway in Indianapolis, Pinkney tested on the 40-yard board for closed hills on Thursday. Their results were not delivered, registering a disappointing time of 5.00 seconds. Other tight ends recorded times of 4.78 or faster, including Albert Okwuegbunam of Missouri, who ran a 4.66.