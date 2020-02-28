The only folding phone you should consider buying now is back in stock – BGR

The Galaxy Z Flip that Samsung has just launched is the foldable phone that the company should have delivered last year.

The Galaxy Fold turned out to be a big disappointment, but its design flaws certainly helped Samsung create an even better folding device, and should help other device providers looking to make their own folding devices. If you are looking for a folding phone to buy, the Z Flip is really the only phone you should consider at this time, just ignore the Motorola Razr, Galaxy Fold and the new Mate Xs. And it turns out that Samsung has more Flip stocks available today, so now is the time to receive your order.

We have no idea how many Samsung Galaxy Z Flip units manufactured for the folding launch, but the available stock sold out quite quickly. The reports that followed revealed that Samsung has been dealing with manufacturing problems related to the coronavirus epidemic in Korea, but production has resumed and Samsung is selling the phone online.

The Galaxy Z Flip costs $ 1,380 unlocked, but you can get it for only $ 940 if you redeem a qualified device: Samsung's agreement is available here. Not counting the shadow folding phones made by drug lords, the Z Flip is the cheapest folding you can buy, even if you have to pay the full price for it.

Samsung's cover may not have the Razr's personality, but the Z Flip is more than $ 100 cheaper than Motorola's first folding, and has better specifications. The Z Flip is practically a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 when it comes to energy, while the Razr is a mid-range device that is priced at $ 1,500. As for durability, Flip continues to win. The Samsung phone has a better hinge, one that is not only silent, but also allows you to use the phone in portable mode and a glass screen with a plastic cover on top. The Motorola screen has two layers of plastic.

The following comparisons between the Razr and the Flip should help you with your next folding purchase:





Image source: Samsung