The nonprofit organization Art Road takes art class to Detroit area schools – Up News Info Detroit

Carol Hofgartner joins Lisa Germani in COMMUNITY CONNECT to talk about how Art Road has brought art class to five schools, while serving 14,000 students for 15 years.

According to Carol, art has left the classroom, not only in Detroit but throughout the country, we are in a crisis of creativity mainly due to budget cuts.

When children lack art, they lack the basics. Art is one of our first languages, so when we eliminate one of our first languages, how do we hope to raise the next generation of creatives and thinkers?

I started Art Road because my friend Lisa, a 5th grade teacher, was teaching in Detroit at a school that is now closed. She asked me to talk about architecture and my career, so I ran for lunch and extended some construction documents for students to see. I told them about the art I had done in 4th grade and showed them a painting of a sailboat, and I told them that this is probably like in their art class. One of the fifth graders got up and told Mrs. Carol that we don't have art class.

I finished volunteering for seven years and I knew I could do more, that was the fundamental basis of Art Road.

We have schools that have quantifiable data that when students have Art Road in their classrooms they don't want to miss school. It is a beautiful gift and a blessing to be with creative young people, they are only free to create.

