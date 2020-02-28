The murder of a journalist puts a tycoon and a nation on trial

PEZINOK, Slovakia – Marian Kocner, the Slovak businessman accused of ordering the murder of a journalist whose reports linked him to high-level political corruption and organized crime, arrived at the courtroom in a striking navy blue suit and tie.

He was no stranger to the media, he smiled at reporters filling rows of hardwood benches.

"I am innocent," Kocner said after the prosecution read the charges.

But while the bluff was still there when the hearings began last month in what promises to be a one-month trial, his hands were handcuffed, his family was absent and faced a possible prison sentence for life if he is found guilty of murder of the journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancé, Martina Kusnirova, both 27, who were shot dead two years ago.

The murders shocked Slovakia and sparked their greatest protests since the Velvet Revolution of 1989 that paved the way for the eventual independence of the country. The outrage led to the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and other senior government officials, and helped a political rookie with a reformist vision, Zuzana Caputova, win the presidency last year.