The murder of a journalist puts a tycoon and a nation on trial

PEZINOK, Slovakia – Marian Kocner, the Slovak businessman accused of ordering the murder of a journalist whose reports linked him to high-level political corruption and organized crime, arrived at the courtroom in a striking navy blue suit and tie.
He was no stranger to the media, he smiled at reporters filling rows of hardwood benches.
"I am innocent," Kocner said after the prosecution read the charges.
But while the bluff was still there when the hearings began last month in what promises to be a one-month trial, his hands were handcuffed, his family was absent and faced a possible prison sentence for life if he is found guilty of murder of the journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancé, Martina Kusnirova, both 27, who were shot dead two years ago.
The murders shocked Slovakia and sparked their greatest protests since the Velvet Revolution of 1989 that paved the way for the eventual independence of the country. The outrage led to the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and other senior government officials, and helped a political rookie with a reformist vision, Zuzana Caputova, win the presidency last year.
And with the national parliamentary elections on Saturday, in which Mr. Fico's party could be out of power for the first time in eight years, the trial of Mr. Kocner and his associates has captivated the country.
Daniel Lipsic, the lawyer of the Kuciak family, said in an interview that the public had become "frustrated or even apathetic about several corruption cases," but that "the murder of two young people is a different story."
"That's why I think it has the potential to change society," he said.
While accusations of widespread political corruption are not a surprise in Slovakia, no prior trial has promised to expose it in such detail. And in many ways, Kocner's story embodies the struggle that many countries of the former Soviet bloc have faced in embracing unbridled capitalism almost overnight.
In the early years, often without law, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the path to the success of Mr. Kocner, as described by court documents, was familiar.
Prosecutors say he used a combination of threats, intimidation, bribery and political connections to become a powerful and wealthy businessman in this small country that was part of Czechoslovakia until his peaceful separation in 1992.
Even when Slovakia approached the West, joining NATO and the European Union, Mr. Kocner prospered in large part thanks to his connections with the ruling SMER-SD party.
Kocner went out of his way to secure that relationship, hiring investigators to dig up politicians, journalists, prosecutors and any person he considered a threat, according to evidence presented in court.
But two years ago, according to prosecutors, he took things a step further and ordered the murder of Mr. Kuciak, who was shot dead along with Ms. Kusnirova at his home on February 21, 2018.
According to the prosecution, the original plan demanded that Mr. Kuciak be kidnapped and killed and that his body be thrown into a place where he would never be found.
But Miroslav Marcek, a former soldier who admitted to being the hitman in the case and is cooperating with the prosecution, told the court in January that he had rejected that approach as unreliable.
Marcek told the court that he had been taken to a soccer field near the couple's house in the town of Velka Maca. “I walked across the field to the house. I went to the patio, there was no one at home, everything was dark, so I waited in the summer kitchen, ”he said.
When the couple returned, he declared: "Mr. Kuciak opened the door. I shot him in the chest.
"But unfortunately I saw someone else," added Mr. Marcek, referring to Ms. Kusnirova. "When he backed away, the door opened further, she ran to the kitchen, I ran after her and knocked her too."
At that time of her testimony, Mrs. Kusnirova's mother, who was present in the courtroom, began to cry.
Mr. Marcek offered an apology, but seemed to give him little comfort. When it was his turn to comment in court, he had a question.
"Martina and Janko had planned to have three children," he said. "I want to ask the accused: why did they take away the love of our children and grandchildren?"
Turning his gaze to Mr. Kocner, he said: "I know that what we are going through means nothing to you, because with you, the love for power and money always wins."
Mr. Kocner refused to testify in the case, and although his lawyer challenged some of the evidence, his attempts to dismiss the case have failed. The defense has not yet submitted its full argument to the court.
The prosecutors' case file, which covers some 25,000 pages, also alleges a sordid link between Kocner and the country's political elite, the same line of reports that Kuciak's journalism pursued.
A former intelligence officer, Peter Toth, said he worked for Kocner as a team manager that was used to uncover the "dirty secrets,quot; of Slovak journalists and other enemies.
He is cooperating with the investigators and delivered evidence that includes documents, two iPhones and a small car full of diamonds, pearls, furs, suits and blackmail materials.
The Draft Organized Crime and Corruption Report obtained the full archive of evidence in January and was the first to make many of its details public.
"Most billionaires don't enjoy the luxury that Marian Kocner and his family enjoyed," Toth told the court, describing a week he spent with the businessman on his yacht in Croatia in 2017.
"I'm glad I went there," he said, "because it made me understand what Mr. Kocner has to lose."
It was around that time that the walls seemed to close to Mr. Kocner, who had been subject to public speculation for a long time without being convicted of any crime.
Mr. Kocner, who has been the focus of multiple investigations involving financial crimes in the past two years, was sentenced Thursday in a separate case involving the scam of a television network owned by the United States. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Mr. Kuciak was investigating transactions that he suspected had brought Mr. Kocner millions of euros in fraudulent tax refunds.
Mr. Kuciak's colleagues on the Aktuality.sk news website testified about a threatening phone call from the businessman in the fall of 2017, saying the reporter was told: “I will especially investigate you, your mother, your father and your brothers. "
"Jan had threatened his impunity and his business and wealth at the same time," testified its editor, Marek Vagovic. "I've counted around € 100 million that Jan Kuciak has discovered in cases he wrote about."
Many in Slovakia say the case is forcing them to confront ugly truths about their country. That includes Kuciak's father, Jozef.
"We used to argue with my son sometimes," he told the court, adding that he had voted and trusted SMER. "That is why I had not believed Mr. Kocner's threats at the beginning. I thought that none of that could happen here, since we had functional prosecution, courts and police."
Too late, he said, he discovered that he was wrong.
"For people like Mr. Kocner, Mammon is everything: he dedicated his whole life to money and would not even stop after killing two young men."
Miroslava German Sirotnikova reported from Pezinok and Marc Santora in London.