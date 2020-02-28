The most memorable guest judges of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race

Shantay, you stay Nicki Minaj.

%MINIFYHTML6d9f0319c910f99a4b49e4630826657d13% %MINIFYHTML6d9f0319c910f99a4b49e4630826657d14%

When RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race returns for season 12 on VH1 on Friday, February 28, the rap queen becomes the last celebrity on list A to honor the main stage with her presence and help Mama Ru to orient herself in the 13 new queens that compete for The title of America Next Drag Superstar. And she is not alone. This season you will see the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett Y Winnie harlow Record your things and take a seat at the judge's illustrious table.

%MINIFYHTML6d9f0319c910f99a4b49e4630826657d15% %MINIFYHTML6d9f0319c910f99a4b49e4630826657d16%

While there is no doubt that Minaj's appearance at the premiere will be legendary, not all Endurance race The invited judges are equal. The show has seen hundreds of celebrities go by since its debut in 2009. And more than a few have made us wish they were gone.