The most memorable guest judges of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race

Shantay, you stay Nicki Minaj.
When RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race returns for season 12 on VH1 on Friday, February 28, the rap queen becomes the last celebrity on list A to honor the main stage with her presence and help Mama Ru to orient herself in the 13 new queens that compete for The title of America Next Drag Superstar. And she is not alone. This season you will see the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett Y Winnie harlow Record your things and take a seat at the judge's illustrious table.
While there is no doubt that Minaj's appearance at the premiere will be legendary, not all Endurance race The invited judges are equal. The show has seen hundreds of celebrities go by since its debut in 2009. And more than a few have made us wish they were gone.
But then there are those who really understand it and seem to be at home in the fiercest reality television series. While we wait to see if Minaj or any of the guests of season 12 will earn a place on this list, let's take a look at Endurance race guest judges that we will never forget.
Lady Gaga
We were all nauseous in their elegance when Lady Gaga He deigned to appear at the premiere of the ninth season, beginning by surprising the queens in the workroom while trying to impersonate one of his competitors. See her see how the harvest of the season presented her best Gaga-inspired outfit on the main stage was priceless. His successful presence helped initiate a trend in the most recent seasons of the program of inviting pop divas from list A to preside over the main festivities, paving the way for Nicki Minaj in season 12, as well as others that could appear later on this list.
Adam Lambert
Looking the American idol vet flirts shamelessly with the queen of the sixth season April Carrión During the season premiere, we all felt the fantasy, wondering if the show could have made its first love connection. It was adorable and unforgettable.
Vanessa Hudgens
There is a reason why High School Musical appearance of the star as judge at the premiere of the second season of All the stars. Say it with us: "I'm so interested in vogue right now."
Bobby Moynihan
When he SNL veterinarian stopped for the second episode of season eleven, it became very clear that his previous sketches on the NBC show fake Endurance race They were born of true fandom. It seemed absolutely dizzying to be there, and his visit with the queens as they retreated from the backstage was infinitely endearing. A straight man, a cheeky fan? We love to see it.
Padma Lakshmi
the The best chef The presenter showed that her real television skills are not limited to the kitchen when she stopped by the judge's table for the second episode of season ten. She was direct and insightful with her criticisms, probably surprising everyone who wondered why she was there, while completely eclipsing the episode. other guest judge Halsey, in the process. Now, who do we have to ask to bring her back to get another help?
Cristina Aguilera
While Xtina's great appearance as a guest judge at the premiere of season 10 did not integrate as perfectly as Gaga's last season, after all, there was no challenge linked to her fashion choices over the years It was still a pleasure to see the diva pass and make everyone confuse her as a former contestant Farrah Moan.
Michelle Williams
The first pop star in grace Endurance race With her presence in the second episode of the program, the Destiny & # 39; s Child student has a special place in our hearts to pass when the program had no reputation. Watching her cry while watching Akashia making it his single "Break the Dawn,quot; is still a highlight of Lip Sync for Your Life all these years later.
Joel McHale
Michelle Visage may not have loved to sit next to the first Community star when he judged as a guest the fourth episode of season 11 while shouting "Yes!" emphatically throughout the parade, but we couldn't get enough of his manic energy. Was he trolling everyone? Really excited to be there? Who knows. We loved it the same.
La Toya Jackson
There is no memorable list Endurance race the invited judges would be complete without the woman who became the first to sit at the table more than once in the same season. After bringing his game sensitivity for anything and his helium-like laugh to the show in episode four of the third season, he returned 10 episodes later. To show how much Ru loves her, she returned for the third time for the sixth episode of the fifth season.
Debbie Reynolds
There's a great reason for the afternoon Debbie Reynolds, who judged as a guest an episode of the second season that saw the queens in charge of converting older homosexual men into drag mothers. We will allow executive producer Tom Campbell to explain: "(She) arrived early and went into the control room to say: & # 39; Hello, hello, I'm Debbie Reynolds. I'm Carrie fisherThe mother of Princess Leia. Hello, could you talk to executive producers or would you like me to trust my 48 years of experience in entertainment? with so much charm and love, "he told E! News last year when she celebrated her tenth anniversary." It was like & # 39; wig, makeup, lip sync; I know this job very, very well & # 39; ".
Miley Cyrus
When Miley Cyrus She showed up for her guest hostess roles for the season 11 premiere of the show, she really did her best. Did you get into the male resistance? Check. Did you surprise the queens in the work room while posing as a crew member? Check. Kiki had been with the girls once they saw her as their superstar? Check. Did he have the moment of his damn life? You already know the answer to that.
Ross Mathews and Todrick Hall
Only two guest judges have fit into the judge's table so easily that they could turn it into full-time concerts. After his first appearance in the episode of the fifth season of Snatch Game, Ross Mathews He returned in the seventh season permanently, sharing duties with Carson kressley. And a guest evaluation period in the eighth season helped Todrick Hall land a full-time concert on the table for the second season of All Stars before becoming the resident choreographer of the program.
RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12 premieres on Friday, March 28 at 8 p.m. in VH1.
