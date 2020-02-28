The most massive explosion since the Big Bang was seen in deep space – BGR

As far as astronomers know, the Big Bang is the reason we are all here. The massive explosion sent all the matter we see in the universe flying, expanding rapidly and merging into the stars, planets and other objects that fill the cosmos. Now, astronomers have detected what they believe is the largest explosion ever observed by humans, and it took place in a group of galaxies almost 400 million light years away.

It is believed that the record explosion originated from a black hole in the heart of the Ophiuchus cluster of galaxies. It was detected using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, as well as ESA's XMM-Newton and other instruments in Australia and India.

%MINIFYHTML13c06304b2040c610bb556c5b52cb61f11% %MINIFYHTML13c06304b2040c610bb556c5b52cb61f12%

When you think of a black hole, you probably think of a point in space that engulfs everything in its path. That is not far from the truth, but black holes can also have more explosive personalities. It is known that black holes also throw material into space, forming strong jets of matter and energy that move at incredible speeds. Initial observations of this colossal explosion were made years ago, but only now have they been confirmed.

Chandra's observations reported in 2016 revealed for the first time signs of the giant explosion in the galaxy cluster of Ophiuchus. Norbert Werner and his colleagues reported the discovery of an unusual curved edge in Chandra's image of the group. They considered whether this represented part of the wall of a cavity in the hot gas created by jets from the supermassive black hole. However, they ruled out this possibility, in part because a large amount of energy would have been required for the black hole to create such a large cavity.

Additional research showed that there was actually an explosion, and the big boom is now considered the largest ever documented by science. According to NASA, the amount of energy involved in this recent explosion is approximately five times greater than the largest previous space explosion recorded.

At a distance of 390 million light years from Earth, the explosion took place, well, about 390 million years ago. It is impossible for us to know what the galaxy cluster looks like today, but astronomers are using their ability to look back in time to see today's record explosion, and that is quite impressive.

Image source: NASA / ESA