The MixtapE! Introduces Lady Gaga and newer music themes

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)

As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!

At this point, there is no doubt that you have encountered "Stupid Love,quot;, the expected return of Lady Gaga who finds Mother Monster returning to her dance-pop roots. And you have probably seen Taylor Swift Y Harry Styles& # 39; videos for "The Man,quot; and "Falling,quot;, respectively, over and over again. But that's not all this week has to offer music fans.

We've heard (almost) everything out there with the hope of separating the wheat from the straw. What follows are our choices of the best of the best on this Friday of New Music. And just like that, your weekend playlist has arrived. You can thank us later.