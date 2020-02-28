The MixtapE! Introduces Lady Gaga and newer music themes

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)
As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!
At this point, there is no doubt that you have encountered "Stupid Love,quot;, the expected return of Lady Gaga who finds Mother Monster returning to her dance-pop roots. And you have probably seen Taylor Swift Y Harry Styles& # 39; videos for "The Man,quot; and "Falling,quot;, respectively, over and over again. But that's not all this week has to offer music fans.
We've heard (almost) everything out there with the hope of separating the wheat from the straw. What follows are our choices of the best of the best on this Friday of New Music. And just like that, your weekend playlist has arrived. You can thank us later.
Lady Gaga – "Stupid Love,quot;: Mother Monster has returned! A few weeks after the main single for the LG6 still without a title was leaked in its unfinished form, Lady Gaga has delivered her song back the way it was meant to be heard. And it was worth the wait. The effervescent dance floor, produced alongside great hitters BloodPop, Max Martin Y Tchami, is an immediate joy and a return to the sound of his glory days later JoanneThe stay in folk-pop. And the video, filmed completely on an iPhone 11 Pro? A total dream of technicolor fever. The new era has had a fantastic start.
SZA and Justin Timberlake – "The Other Side,quot;: JT has worked his magic again, turning gold in this single main Trolls World Tour Soundtrack, which he performed after the success of his predecessor of 2016, which delivered to the world the success "Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling,quot;. In the disco-inspired delight, he wisely shares the spotlight with SZA, who comes alive here in a way that we had never heard before. Hope to hear this everywhere where it goes well in summer.
Mabel – "Boyfriend,quot;: after a successful 2019, Mabel does not rest on her laurels. On the contrary, he is already preparing for the launch of his second LP, starting a new era with this fierce AF bop that finds the flourishing pop princess making clear exactly what he is looking for in a man. Good luck pulling the incredibly catchy chorus out of your head anytime next week.
Christine and the queens With. Caroline Polachek – "La vita nuova,quot;: in the main song of her surprise EP, the French pop singer is born Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier He joins Caroline, the favorite of alternative pop, for a slapper driven by the synthesizer who finds the duo singing in both English and Italian. "I want to make love with this song," he sings in Italian in a moment. After just one listening, she wasn't the only one.
ren – "I go crazy,quot;: the Canadian singer and songwriter emerges with her latest single, a lyrical exploration of a panic attack with a sonic structure that brings to life the same feelings for which she is working. As the song flows from the most languid verses to an absolute explosion of a chorus, you feel what she feels in your bones.
Lianne La Havas – "Bittersweet,quot;: the English singer behind "Green and Gold,quot;, absolutely sublime of 2015, returns five years later with this incredibly emotional single. When the voice opens for when it reaches the choir, showing all the power of its impressive pipes. There is nothing bitter about it.
Disclosure and Eko Roosevelt – "Tondo,quot;: The Brothers Lawrence have made their big comeback with the five-track EP Ecstasy. And as they moved away from the assists of the pop star of the past (Lorde, Sam Smith, The Weeknd), opting for a purer house environment, music is no less accessible. Take this track, built around an exceptional sample of the musician from Cameroon with whom they share the billing. There is something so instantaneous in the supremely funky song, globally influenced. A fill of the dance floor, sure.
Diana Gordon – "Rollin,quot;: The last release of the chameleon chameleon finds its fusion of rock, grunge and trap with a voice that would not be out of place in the church to create something that is absolutely full of loot. "When I wrote this album, all I could think about was the live show," Gordon said in a press release announcing the banger. "He led me back to sing in the choir of my church in Jamaica, Queens. The moshing culture looks a lot like the black church culture. People shake the demons."
Jessie Ware – "Spotlight,quot;: in the main single for What is your pleasure?, her next fourth studio album, Jessie offers the kind of sumptuous dance floor that would have led the people of Studio 54 to an ecstatic attack on the day. Between his sensual voice and the dizzying record production, there is a warmth in the song that completely envelops you and invites you to the dance floor not only at night, but for the rest of your damn life. It's that good
Bryce vine – "Baby Girl,quot;: for its latest release, the rising star wanted a club song, something perfect for the appearance. Then he turned to Chad Hugo from The Neptune, who helped and frequent contributor Sir nolan Cook this future crush. A heady mix of pulsating production and the smooth delivery of Vine, the track has an undeniable factor that practically demands repetitions. Is it too early to declare contestants for the summer song? Because this thing will make you fan up in no time.
Bonus Tracks:
100 gecs With. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito – "ringtone,quot;: EDM's experimental duo tapped a heterogeneous group of artists for this remix of their absolutely crazy song dedicated to that person whose texts and calls really pay attention to him. With everyone in his game A, the strange and wild track goes off absolutely.
Max Leone – "Cautious,quot;: the up-and-corner offers an atmosphere of swords on this track, which bounces a shuddering rhythm of a cinematic guitar riff that acts as the backbone of the song. Production is only the next level. And his vocal performance, which finds him fighting the loneliness that comes along with independence, rather than rises to the occasion. Watch this one.
Martin garrix With. Clinton Kane – "Drown,quot;: the Dutch DJ / producer plays the YouTuber for an incredibly emotional vocal performance in this massive song tailored for the Top 40 radio. With the right impulse, this could be inevitable when summer comes.
Hailey Whitters – "All the Cool Girls,quot;: in this outstanding song outside the country, the second LP The dreamShe pays tribute to the moment in the life of a young woman when all that matters is dating her girlfriends, backed by a production that hints at something slightly threatening just below the surface. The guitar is only the next level.
Winnetka Bowling League – "CVS,quot;: Hilary Duffthe husband of Matthew Koma and his band have a success in their hands with this ode alternative to love. An immediately intriguing track that plays with the structure with great success.
Happy listening!
