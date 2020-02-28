The mayor of Chicaco wants Jussie Smollett to be & # 39; prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law & # 39;

The mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, promised to hold Jussie Smollett responsible for his actions after the Empire's actor was charged with six new charges stemming from the alleged hoax last year.

Smollett was prosecuted in court on Monday, and bail was set at $ 20,000. He will return to court on March 18.

But if Smollett expected any sympathy from the mayor, he is in shock. It seems that the mayor may want to spend time behind bars.

"He needs to face the charges. He committed a crime, and he needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and we will continue to hold him aggressively responsible for the wasted police resources that were dedicated to investigating what turned out to be a total hoax," he said. Mayor Lightfoot according to CBS.

Last year, Smollett was accused of organizing a hate crime, paying the Osundairo brothers to attack him, tie his neck and bleach him, before the charges were abruptly dropped.

He denies all the accusations against him.