The mayor of Chicaco wants Jussie Smollett to be & # 39; prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

The mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, promised to hold Jussie Smollett responsible for his actions after the Empire's actor was charged with six new charges stemming from the alleged hoax last year.

Smollett was prosecuted in court on Monday, and bail was set at $ 20,000. He will return to court on March 18.

But if Smollett expected any sympathy from the mayor, he is in shock. It seems that the mayor may want to spend time behind bars.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here