The largest pedestrian bridge in the US UU. It will be built in Oakland County – Up News Info Detroit

– The longest pedestrian bridge in the country is coming to a business in Oakland County.

The United Shore mortgage lender has launched plans for the longest closed pedestrian bridge in the US. UU. The 1,000 foot long and 26 foot wide closed pedestrian bridge with a mobile walkway will connect the current 600,000-foot building with an additional 900,000 square foot building for a total presence of 1.5 million square feet and a total investment close to $ 250 million on its Pontiac campus.

"People are our greatest asset and our culture is focused on keeping our team members connected and happy," said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Shore. “Our people are the driving force behind the business and we are looking for future team members who have a great work ethic and attitude. We are also offering to train new team members from scratch and hire for positions in operations, technology and sales. "

It will pass the skywalk at Somerset Collection in Troy.

"We are really great in team and people and our campus reflects that with the comforts we have in our current building," said Ishbia. "Now, with the addition of a second building and the connection of the entire campus with a bridge, we will keep this incredible culture alive and continue to create an excellent place to work for anyone who wants to join our family."

