The LAFC CONCACAF Champions League wins impressive on its own, it is not proof of an MLS change

%MINIFYHTML72cc37acb0785aa1e769c81b9c38f3d911% %MINIFYHTML72cc37acb0785aa1e769c81b9c38f3d912%

Forget about "the gap,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML72cc37acb0785aa1e769c81b9c38f3d913% %MINIFYHTML72cc37acb0785aa1e769c81b9c38f3d914%

Put any of the talks we are subject to how close or not Major League Soccer is to reach the level of the MX League behind you.

%MINIFYHTML72cc37acb0785aa1e769c81b9c38f3d915% %MINIFYHTML72cc37acb0785aa1e769c81b9c38f3d916%

Los Angeles FC took the first step to become the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday, beating Leon 3-0 to defeat a 2-0 one-way deficit and move to the quarterfinals . They became the first MLS team to overcome the two-goal gap of a Mexican team. And they did it for themselves.

MLS TALK: The owner of LAFC sees the league beat baseball and hockey in the US. UU.

Sure, many MLS fans were pressuring them, eager to see an MLS team win a rare victory over a team in the MX League, which has provided all the champions of the tournament since a format change in 2008. But LAFC had the best night in the short history of the club, an achievement that is based solely on the feet of Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, Bob Bradley and the rest of the club.

Angel Mena's 90-minute goal of a Luis Montes pass at the end of the first leg served not only as a backlash for the LAFC, but also as a warning shot. This is what Leon can do when he wants to. Do you think you have the result in your hand? Think again

LAFC benefited from Mena not traveling due to an injury, but Leon barely facilitated it. This is a team that will compete for the MX League title this season, just as it did in the last tournament. Nacho Ambriz has built a team with an impressive depth of attack, a strong defensive column and, in Pedro Aquino and Iván Rodríguez, a midfield that really offers link play.

Despite a strong start from the local side, the first 30 minutes passed without LAFC finding the bottom of the network. However, a goal discarded for being offside seemed to break a mental barrier for LAFC, with the ball on the line, and this time counting on the scoreboard, only a few minutes later.

It shouldn't surprise you that, instead of looking for an excuse to continue in the preseason, Bradley had his team ready to go out and play 45 full minutes, avoiding the fading that had affected his club in the first leg and so many teams from the MLS. past and present in the CCL.

LAFC still needed a second goal after the break, and despite a promising attack after a promising attack, the added equalizer almost came out of nowhere. Back, Tristan Blackmon, who fought most of the series, put the ball at Vela's feet with a cross center and the Mexican superstar did the rest, surprising Rodolfo Cota with a quick shot to his near post.

For so long it seemed that it was not going to be LAFC night until it became so obvious that it was.

"I don't know if this is going to sound good or bad, but it was a fair result for them," Cota said after the game. "I don't think we deserve to move on to the next round. We don't go out to play as Leon is known for playing, having the ball, being aggressive. I don't want to diminish any of my teammates, but I think they were better than us at all the aspects ".

Diego Rossi found the third critic with a "was it a shot or a cross?" effort that tied the crossbar and entered. Ambriz turned to Leonardo Ramos, but LAFC could keep Leon from scoring only once. His first international series will be a success with a Thursday night to remember for fans of the nascent club.

Has MLS closed the gap? The question answered itself when MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders fell to Olympia on a penalty while LAFC players were still celebrating with 3252.

But the first round of a single tournament was never going to show progress or regression anyway. The United States needed a shooting to beat the Guatemalan Communications. Tigers needed a late goal from their own goalkeeper to avoid elimination at the hands of the Alliance of El Salvador. The tournament is not as easy as it seems.

The MLS will show that it is at the level of the MX League, not when a team makes its way and wins the title for the first time, but when MLS teams constantly lift the trophy.

Will LAFC be so historic first? They have taken an important step, but it will take three more of these best nights in club history for this to happen.