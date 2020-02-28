The judge grants Skai Jackson a temporary restraining order: Bhad Bhabie must remain 100 feet away

Roommates, less than 48 hours after she initially filed, Skai Jackson received a temporary restraining order against Bhad Bhabie from the California Superior Court in Los Angeles. As you will remember, earlier this week Bhad Bhabie said he would "kill,quot; Skai during a live video on Instagram, a threat that Skai obviously has not taken lightly.

Under a new ruling, Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) is now temporarily required to stay at least 100 feet away from Skai Jackson and is also prohibited from contacting her in any way on social media. The official hearing date for the case is set for March 20.th, at which time the judge will decide that the restraining order be permanent.

As we reported earlier, Bhad Bhabie initially responded to Skai by presenting the restraining order with an Instagram post:

"You can try to hate me for answering bulls ** t with more bulls ** t, but that's what I am and I don't apologize for any of that. I've been in this fake Hollywood world for 3 and a half years and I've done a LOT when everyone said I couldn't, but I refuse to be as fake as Hollywood. Everyone can play with their feints, but I'll always say what I have in mind, because that's what I am. Go get your order from restriction, I will look for checks."

After that post, she went to Instagram live and got into a verbal altercation with some of the observers who called her for her behavior.

