The heaviest player in the NFL Combine has only 17 percent body fat

The measurement part of the NFL Combine is an awkward aspect of the recruitment process, as it makes players look more won than football prospects hoping to get jobs in the league. But every year, it reveals the extraterrestrial nature of some of the athletes.

%MINIFYHTMLba08990285dde140d6586b832f0012e311% %MINIFYHTMLba08990285dde140d6586b832f0012e312%

In 2020, one of those aliens is Louisville's offensive tackle, Mekhi Becton.

MORE: NFL results Combine live, featured

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported On Friday, Becton "measured with only 17 percent body fat." That's crazy considering that the 6-7 tackle weighs 364 pounds. As Schefter pointed out, this week is the most important player in the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. With that weight, he will be the second heaviest player in the NFL once recruited; only the Trent Brown of the Raiders (380 pounds) is heavier.

Not to mention that Becton recorded 5.11 seconds on the 40-yard board. According to ProFootballReference.com, that is the fastest player who has ever weighed more than 347 pounds in the Combine.

The responses to Schefter's tweet about Becton's body fat percentage were predictably fantastic.

Beckton, 20, began as a tackle for three seasons in Louisville before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Vinnie Iyer, of Sporting News, lists him as the 16th best player in the draft.

In our last simulated draft, the Broncos select Beckton in No. 15 overall.

"I feel like I am the most dominant tackle in this draft," Beckton told USA Today in this week's Combine, adding that he had already met with the Browns and Jets. "You would not be wrong to choose me. The tape shows it, the tape shows that I finish almost every play."

Beckton also told USA Today that he would be willing to lose weight if his NFL team asks him to do so. Given its massive structure and such a small percentage of body fat as a starting point, we imagine it would be difficult.