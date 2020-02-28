The Harvey Weinstein jury explains how the jury made a decision in the Gayle King interview

During a new interview with Gayle King in CBS this morning, a juror who decided the fate of the dishonored producer, Harvey Weinstein, revealed how the jury deliberated on the charges, including what the judge ordered them to do.

The Hollywood Reporter resumed the interview today and revealed that the jury states that it was a careful decision between him and the other 11 people to consider only the facts directly in front of them, related to the case, rather than the things they heard. in the media.

Identified as Drew, the jury stated that his verdict did not come with a message or political statement. He claims that they were there to do a job and make a decision based on a set of supposed facts in front of them. There was no opinion or a broader ideological disposition among them.

In addition, no one on the panel of the jury asked what the effect of the case would be on the #MeToo movement, considering that Weinstein's case was easily the most prolific among all the accusations. In fact, the accusations were what started the cascade of stories revealed at the end of 2017.

According to Drew, he and other jurors took on the task of being impartial as seriously as possible. He added that he was not happy to receive thanks from the alleged victims. They considered that the trial and subsequent decision were extremely important and acted as such.

As previously reported, Weinstein was convicted of two of the five charges on Monday. Weinstein faces imprisonment in two for two counts, including sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree, derived from Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, respectively.

The jury of five women and seven men took five days to reach their conclusion. According to Drew, the fact that women chose to keep in touch with Weinstein played a crucial role in their post-trial talks.

Instead of focusing on the entire relationship, Drew explained, they observed a specific incident.



