The Google application that surprises me every time the use has just received its first major update in years: BGR

If you have been a reader of this site for a long time, you probably know how much I love the various Google applications and services because I talk about it all the time. If it were for me, almost all applications on my iPhone would be Google applications. I use Gmail for all my work and personal email, Google Photos to backup all my images and free storage on my phone, Google Maps and Waze to navigate, Google Drive to access files in the cloud, Google Voice to All my work calls, Google Calendar and much more. In fact, I don't even open Safari on my iPhone anymore because I only use the main Google search application. Is Google "evil,quot;? Of course, if you want to call it that. Google is an advertising company and makes money using your personal data to publish targeted advertisements. This is how you pay for all free Google services. If you are too worried about privacy and believe that Google cares enough about you personally to use this data in some dire way, the solution is simple: do not use Google services. Personally, I am pleased to deliver my data, which is also used to personalize my applications and service experiences in many great ways. Thanks for being so mean, Google!

Earlier this week, a rumor appeared suggesting that Apple is considering allowing iPhone users to configure third-party applications as their default iOS applications. My heart could have skipped a beat. My dream is that Google completely seizes my iPhone, and that would be a great step to make that dream come true. Why not switch to Android, questions? I would love to, but Apple's hardware and software integrations on all devices are too good not to have. Fortunately, all the best Google applications and services are available on iOS, and that includes a particular application that surprises me every time I use it.

Last year I was in my local municipal building renewing my dog's license. While writing the check, I heard two people chatting in the lobby. One was a woman who worked in the planning and zoning department and the other was a man who lived in the city and had some questions, apparently about planning and zoning. Unfortunately, the resident with the questions did not speak English and the person who worked there only spoke English.

I could see that they were both good people and that they were getting frustrated at not being able to communicate effectively, so I approached and used the few words in Spanish that I know to ask the gentleman to wait a moment, and I took out my iPhone. A few touches later, the man and the woman communicated without any problem, because I had just opened the Google Translate application and configured it to be translated from English to Spanish.

The Google Translate application is not among the applications I use very often, especially since I don't travel much today. However, every time I use it, I am surprised at how bright and simple it is. It's a completely free application for both iOS and Android, and I can't properly emphasize how fabulous it is. You can transcribe and translate spoken conversations between two of more than 100 different languages ​​in real time. You can also use the application to translate text printed on paper or signs, which is obviously very useful while traveling. And this week, the application became even more useful.

"Millions of people around the world use Google Translate, either in a verbal conversation or while browsing a menu or reading a web page online," wrote Google software engineer Isaac Caswell in a blog post. “Translate learns from existing translations, which are found most frequently on the web. Traditionally, languages ​​without much web content have been difficult to translate, but through the advances in our machine learning technology, along with the active participation of the Google translator community, we have added support for five languages: Kinyarwanda, hates (oriya), Tartar, Turkomans and Uyghurs. These languages, spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide, are the first languages ​​we have added to Google Translate in four years and extend Google Translate capabilities to 108 languages. "

This is the first time in years that Google expands Google Translate to include more languages. And like the 103 that preceded them, these five new languages ​​can be downloaded and saved so you can use the Google Translate application in offline mode without the need for an Internet connection. It really is an amazing application, and now you have another good reason to try it thanks to this week's expansion.

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock