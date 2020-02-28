The future was ordered to take a DNA test within 30 days to find out if she is Eliza Reign's dad!

After months of coming and going to court, the judge ordered the rapper Future to have a DNA test to determine if he is really the father of the alleged baby mom, Eliza Reign's daughter.

The future has apparently tried to avoid taking the test, but Eliza has not backed down and has continued to chase the rapper in court, she stands firm that he is the baby daddy!

According to Bossip, the rapper was also ordered to disclose his income and financial investments within the next ten days to determine his earnings.

Eliza also claims that she earns $ 19.5 million a year, but has not paid "a penny,quot; to support the baby. The future sometimes in social networks, alluded to Eliza lying about their relationship, although he admits to having slept with her over the course of two years.

Then, within the next month, Future will know whether or not he has another child.