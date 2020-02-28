The future was ordered to take a DNA test within 30 days to find out if she is Eliza Reign's dad!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
After months of coming and going to court, the judge ordered the rapper Future to have a DNA test to determine if he is really the father of the alleged baby mom, Eliza Reign's daughter.

The future has apparently tried to avoid taking the test, but Eliza has not backed down and has continued to chase the rapper in court, she stands firm that he is the baby daddy!

