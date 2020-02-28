The driver of the vehicle involved in a violent accident related to a persecution in Van Nuys says he is doing well – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The driver of a vehicle struck by an alleged stolen vehicle Thursday night on Highway 405 in Van Nuys said Friday that it was fine.

The video of the accident showed the collision and collapse that paralyzed the heart and put an end to the persecution of the agents of the Los Angeles Police Department. That suspicious vehicle crashed into a utility pole, expelling three passengers in the process.

The innocent victims of that accident were Vikram Samra and his passenger who headed south on the highway in a white vehicle when the terrifying scene developed.

"Doing well," said Samra. "A little sore, very grateful."

Samra said he never saw the car coming towards him. He watched the video of what happened on Friday morning.

"It was really intense to see the actual footage," he said. "I was pumping the breaks all the time, and I just remember looking at my friend and saying that this may not be the way it ends. Luckily, exactly where he stopped was right on the side of the road."

Samra said he and his passenger tried to help those who had been expelled from the suspicious vehicle.

"The girl was like on the road, so we were a little scared and we were simply driving traffic out of that area," he said.

Two other teenagers, including the 18-year-old driver, tried to escape the scene, but police quickly stopped them.

Police also said they found a weapon in the suspicious vehicle and said they believed the crime was gang related.

"You never think you would really be involved or even see it in person," Samra said. "It's sad that this is the world we live in now."

The three teenagers taken to the hospital after the accident are all in stable condition.