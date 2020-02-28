The Denver councilwoman threatens legal action against the Hancock administration

A city councilwoman in the city of Denver threatened to take legal action against the administration of Mayor Michael Hancock in a letter Friday afternoon, saying she had been subject to a smear campaign.

"I ask her to order her officials to stop taking measures that defame Councilwoman Sawyer and retaliate against her for talking about matters of public interest," says Amanda Sawyer's lawyer's letter.

The lawyer, Patricia Bangert, continues to describe those actions as "inappropriate and illegal,quot; and says that if they continue "the appropriate legal actions will be initiated."

Since she was elected in June 2019, Sawyer said, her frustrations have increased with several departments in the city. Some have communicated badly or nothing and others have dragged their feet or refused to work on projects she requested.

When she expressed concerns or proposed legislation aimed at increasing accountability, Sawyer said, city officials riddled her with false and sexist attacks.

"I will not be intimidated by the mayor or his designated officials, and I will not allow District Five residents to be pushed in this way," Sawyer told Up News Info in an interview.

Hancock spokeswoman Theresa Marchetta responded on Friday: "As far as I know, there is no precedent for a city council member or any public servant to communicate with the mayor's office in this way."

Sawyer's dispute with Hancock and his administration is the latest example of the strong mayor who clashes with council members.

Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca frequently confronts Hancock and her staff, and earlier this week Councilman Chris Herndon expressed disappointment that Hancock's "third floor,quot; had not come to his office to discuss a proposal that the mayor finally killed with veto.

Sawyer said her problems began as soon as voters elected her in June. Complaints about fast cars, unsafe streets, lack of sidewalks and more channeled to your inbox, he said. But officials from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure told him that if he wanted traffic studies, required before any physical construction could begin, he would have to use his council's budget.

The notion seemed far-fetched, Sawyer said, since studies can cost tens of thousands of dollars and the department, with a considerable budget, is responsible for that work instead of individual council members. He never received a response from Executive Director Eulois Cleckley on why he would have to pay the costs.

Amid those frustrations, Sawyer began working on a proposed amendment to the city's bylaws that would require the council to approve all appointments of mayors, such as Cleckley, to move forward. The problems got worse, he said.

"That bothered them, and I think this is retaliation for trying to exercise supervision through the council," he said.

Later, Sawyer complained to Cleckley that a department link to his office always failed in his duties, including being late for meetings and bringing incorrect information.

She asked him to reassign the employee, not to fire her, but Cleckley refused, he said. She appealed to Hancock in an email, but the mayor was behind his designee.

"He basically said," Thanks for the email, "said Sawyer.

Frustrating more and more, Sawyer denounced the department's lack of responsibility at a council meeting on February 10, saying he planned to vote against each department contract until his concerns were alleviated.

Cleckley responded at the meeting saying that Sawyer was working to sabotage the apartment, putting Denver at risk. On social media, a Hancock staff member accused Sawyer of intimidating Cleckley's employee.

That reaction is not only inaccurate, but also sexist, Sawyer said.

"By trivializing their concerns as a,quot; girl fight, "officials have tried to divert attention from problems with administrative agencies and insulted all women in doing so," Sawyer's lawyer wrote.

The councilwoman said she would like to resolve conflicts with the administration.

"It's my job now to set the tone to move forward," said Sawyer. "I have made my position on that. Let's move forward positively, acknowledge that mistakes were made and acknowledge that we will no longer do that."