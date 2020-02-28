The deleted Infinity War scene sounds amazing, but we're glad it was cut – BGR

%MINIFYHTML163de145562cb4431f9b50baa9039c8c11% %MINIFYHTML163de145562cb4431f9b50baa9039c8c12%

Infinite war Y Final game They are two of the best movies that Marvel has made so far, and that is due in large part to the fact that he spent almost 10 years developing this universe that places all these key characters on converging paths. That is what made them so exciting to begin with, and that is probably why they still generate so much attention almost two years after the Infinity War & # 39; s launching. The following set of images shared on Instagram a few days ago is a great example of this ongoing Avengers conversation. And it also turns out to be a great concept for a scene that never became Avengers 3.

Phil Saunders is an artist who worked on the two giant Avengers movies. He took Instagram to share some conceptual images that show Rhodey sitting on a gadget that would have allowed him to pilot his suit remotely as a functioning Avenger.

The scene would have been used at the beginning of the movie, during the battle of Edinburgh where Wanda and Vision fought Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive before Captain America, Black Widow and Falcon came to the rescue. Here is a part of that scene again:

According to Saunders, that scene could have presented Bruce Banner with the Hulkbuster armor and Rhodey remotely piloting one of his War Machine suites. Here is something he said, our emphasis:

Another scene that failed to enter Avengers: Infinity War. Rhodey and Bruce Banner in Hulkbuster were initially planned to be part of the battle of Edinburgh. Rhodey, who still suffers from PTSD because of the accident in Civil war would have been piloting War Machine remotely. A kind of repetition of the IM3 scene so glad it hasn't been used, but would have given Rhodey a deeper history arc.

Rhodey is one of the least appreciated heroes of the MCU, although Final game It does a great job of giving the character more depth. We see him developing significant relationships with Natasha, Carol Danvers and Nebula, and we learn how much he is fond of cinema. Not to mention that he is always in action in some of the scenes, without fear of taking the armor and doing what is expected of him. There is no trace of PTSD, and we only remember his unfortunate accident when we see him using Stark's walking gadget at first Infinite warand then in Final game when he sympathizes with Nebula, or when he is forced to leave the armor after Thanos's assault on the Avengers complex.

Have Rhodey address the trauma of Civil war I would have added another precious detail to his character arc.

However, I showed you that scene again for a good reason. Its purpose is to mark the entrance of Captain America. It is an incredible scene that produces chills. Just then, it's clear that Cap is back, baby, and you can't wait to see him meet Tony. In other words, there is absolutely no space to add additional excitement and divert Cap's attention to save the day. We can't make Hulk and War Machine ruin that moment, right?

Image source: Marvel Studios