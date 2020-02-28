The comebacks of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez: from Barney to personal advances

%MINIFYHTML87cab07613893df89310832ddf44e2d911% %MINIFYHTML87cab07613893df89310832ddf44e2d912%

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez starred in the PBS Barney series when they were ten years old, and it seemed their destiny for their lives to follow similar paths. Fast forward to Disney and Demi Lovato would get the lead in Sonny With a Chance ”and Selena will direct The Wizards of Waverly Place. It seemed that emotional problems, anxiety and depression would also affect both stars during their teenage years and early adulthood. Both Demi and Selena moved away from the spotlight (and often from social networks) to work on their own personal problems and, by coincidence, both have returned to claim their pinnacles of success simultaneously.

Now, with Selena Gomez's hit album Rare and the return of Demi with "Anyone,quot; and an impeccable performance of the National Anthem and the announcement that Demi Lovato will have a new album in 2020, it seems that the two are indelibly linked to each other.

Fans are delighted that both Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have overcome what bothered them to find peace and healing. They are also very concerned that reflector pressures cause them problems again. A source that says they have insider information about Demi and Selena spoke with Us Magazine for their next issue on March 9, 2020 and stated the following.

Speaking of Selena Gomez, the source told us the following.

“It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to recover your mental and emotional health in a good place. He is focusing on that and his music. She is still healing. "

The source also talked about Demi Lovato.

"She is doing incredibly well on her way to recovery. Acting and engaging again with her fans gives her power over her addiction every day. She has been kickboxing doing yoga and eating healthy, and spending time with close friends who also lead healthy lifestyles. "

Fans have left Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez with numerous comments of support and praise for the two former child stars.

As many look forward to the next release of Demi Lovato's album, one cannot help noticing that it is possible for both of them to attend the next prize season. What do you think of the comebacks of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez?



