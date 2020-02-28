The collaboration of St. Vincent x Outdoor Voices celebrates sweat: no, really

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

It may not have been a celebrity fashion collaboration you saw coming, but you'll be glad to know now … because Saint Vincent just created a capsule collection with the famous athleisure Outdoor Voices brand, and the results are incredible!

Nicknamed STV.OV, the seven-piece collection was born from a meeting between OV founder Ty Haney and St. Vincent. Haney loved St. Vincent's talent, her artistic passion and her undeniable ability to be herself. Then, the two, together with the OV Team, worked together to create a line that celebrated sweat while honoring comfortable and versatile pieces that could work for everyday use.

And the resulting capsule is amazing. There are pieces for study training, travel, rest and errands, and almost anything else you can think of, all in a color palette inspired by the trips of San Vicente and chosen to work with each skin tone.

Buy fast, because it is a limited edition! Check out the collection below and take your favorites before they leave!