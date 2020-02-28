The city of Grapevine will move the historic 114-year-old Roberson House to historic downtown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Grapevine announced Wednesday that the 114-year-old Roberson's house will move to the historic center next week.

Originally located at 117 Long Prairie Rd. In Flower Mound, the house, built in 1905, served as a large agricultural operation for R. J. Roberson, who was largely engaged in livestock. It will move on Thursday, March 5 from 8:30 a.m.

Roberson's farm covered 400 acres on the north side of Denton Creek and became part of Lake Grapevine in 1947.

R. J. lived there until his death in 1933, and his wife Manie lived there until his death in 1962.