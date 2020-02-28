The census hiccup in Alaska may offer a preview for the rest of the US. UU.

%MINIFYHTML23333d04b8eb15a2d968e457028acd1d11% %MINIFYHTML23333d04b8eb15a2d968e457028acd1d12%

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – More than a month after the start of the 2020 census in rural Alaska, some workers who go from door to door have been frustrated not knowing when they will receive their next assignments. Others have bought equipment to protect themselves against the brutal cold only to discover that they are not being paid. And a smartphone application to record hours worked is difficult to use in the field, pollsters told The Associated Press.

The ongoing count at the last US border can anticipate some of the challenges that could arise as the rest of the country is counted this spring. And although conditions in rural Alaska pose unique obstacles, both logistically and climateally, some of the inconveniences that have arisen point to a learning curve on what the Census Bureau promotes as the peace operation larger than the US government undertakes UU.

“The IT system goes down. You cannot enter your time or expenses, nor your training or your regular work, "said Stephan Patterson, a Palmer pollster, approximately 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska.

Pollsters began flying to rural Alaska villages in January to join local employees to interrogate residents in person. The mail service is irregular and Internet connectivity is unreliable, which makes door-to-door scrutiny the best way to collect responses. The villages are ahead in the census because many people disperse in the spring to subsistence hunting and fishing areas.

The rest of the nation will have the opportunity to answer the 2020 questionnaire starting in mid-March, either online, by mail or by phone. This is the first count in which the Census Bureau encourages most people to answer questions online.

Beginning in May, hundreds of thousands of censors will be sent to homes across the country to knock on the doors of residents who have not yet answered the questionnaire. The Census Bureau plans to hire up to 500,000 temporary workers to help with the once-decade count that determines how $ 1.5 billion in federal spending is distributed and how many seats in Congress each state gets.

In Alaska, pollster Carl Schramm said he had fun going to rugged territory. But he said it is inconsistent work. Some respondents have been frustrated, he said, having to wait at home for their next assignment without any guidance or payment.

"The lack of communication is the number one problem," said Schramm, a retiree from Wasilla. “Basically, you don't know what happens day by day. When you return from homework, you call and say, "Where am I going now?" And you really don't get an answer.

Schramm and Patterson say some pollsters have quit, either because they were not paid enough to cover their bills or because conditions were tougher than expected. The scrutiny is carried out in cold climates in villages where sometimes the only place to sleep is on the floor of a government building.

In a statement, the Census Bureau said the turnover rate for rural Alaska counts has been lower than expected and some trips have been rescheduled due to unpredictable weather. When asked, the agency did not specify the retention rate.

"We make every effort to communicate to our pollsters about the temporary working conditions of the census, specifically in remote Alaska," the statement said. "We alert our pollsters that sometimes we may need to stay in schools or gyms when listing a town. We try to make the accommodation as good as possible."

Census takers in Alaska receive $ 28 per hour for working in the field. The Census Bureau pays their transportation to remote villages, provides them with cell phones and gives them a per diem for expenses. But Alaska has one of the highest living costs of any part of the United States, and a gallon of milk can cost more than $ 10.

Because the census only occurs every 10 years, there is no institutional knowledge among supervisors when questions arise, such as how to classify a salmon cannery where workers live or a trailer that does not appear on any map, Schramm said.

"To some extent, they are inexperienced leaders of inexperienced people," he said.

When it comes to what to wear in Alaska, the office says it provided census pollsters with a suggested packing list that included severe weather equipment, but workers were told they would not be reimbursed for additional purchases.

Parts of remote Alaska have low Internet connectivity, so the office has been using the payroll on paper as a backup for its time sheet application. Field supervisors also send text messages or call in the censors' schedule, according to the statement. When asked, the agency did not say if calls and paper backup were being used due to problems with the application.

Patterson and Schramm said they have heard from other census workers about not receiving payment on time.

"We make every effort to ensure that our employees are paid on time," said the Census Bureau statement.

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives Supervision and Reform Committee expressed concerns this month about whether the key technology for the 2020 census was ready. The committee is aware of concerns about census technology in Alaska and is looking for more information, according to a statement from the committee.

Cynthia, another pollster in Alaska, who just wanted her first name to be used for fear of losing her job, wished there had been more survival training for pollsters outside of Alaska who are not used to the harsh winter conditions. Temperatures can fall to 40 below zero.

While the smartphone app might have been easier to use, the office's IT workers "have been very calm and friendly,quot; to help her use it when she had problems, she said.

"There are technical problems, but you have to think about how many people are driving," he said, referring to the Census Bureau. "They do it every 10 years, so I think they tend to forget some things. It's a curved learning for everyone."

Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP