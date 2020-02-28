The Catholic Church proposes AI regulations that "protect people,quot;

Vatican officials call for stricter ethical standards on the development of artificial intelligence, with technology giants IBM and Microsoft as the first companies to sign their new initiative.

The "Rome Call for AI Ethics,quot; establishes six general principles: transparency, inclusion, responsibility, impartiality, reliability and security and privacy. These principles say that technology should "protect people,quot;, particularly the "weak and disadvantaged." They also urge policy makers around the world to create new forms of regulation on "advanced technologies that have a higher risk of affecting human rights," which includes facial recognition.

AI must be "configured from the beginning by human interests and values,quot;

"AI is an incredibly promising technology that can help us make the world smarter, healthier and more prosperous," said IBM Vice President John Kelly III after signing the initiative. "But only if it is configured from the beginning by human interests and values."

The Vatican wants to make sure that companies do not use AI as a means to collect data without people's consent and then use that data for commercial or political benefit. In a recent example, it was shown that thousands of federal government agencies and private companies were using software owned by the facial recognition company Clearview AI, which removed facial data without people's knowledge. The police use the company's database, which features more than 3 billion images taken from various online sites, to catch people of interest.

The document also says that a "duty of explanation,quot; must be established and that AI-based algorithms should provide people with information on how these algorithms made their decisions to ensure there are no biases. Last year, US lawmakers introduced a bill that would do exactly that and allow the Federal Trade Commission to create rules that would force these companies to evaluate automated systems that contain "highly sensitive,quot; information.

Vatican officials hope to increase the number of signatories of their AI ethics initiative in the coming months. They also hope to collaborate with universities around the world to promote more scientific research on ethical AI guidelines.