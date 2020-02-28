The body of Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, ashamed for sharing sexy photos

Instagram

The 20-year-old daughter of & # 39; What is my name? & # 39; The rapper receives nasty comments after posting black and white photos of her swinging a thong, but many others have come out in her defense.

Up News Info –

The demonstration of trust of Cori Broadus is not well accepted by some people. The daughter of Snoop Dogg Recently he shared on his Instagram page two snapshots of her swinging a short top and a thong, flaunting her curves and side tits.

While the 20-year-old seemed to be completely comfortable with her skin, some Internet users chose to focus on the negative and criticized her for her thick figure, which she did not intend to hide. Apparently, someone wasn't sure how to react to Cori's photos, writing: "Ummmm …"

%MINIFYHTMLf0003105c8ea1d4b74e696bddb58ecdd11% %MINIFYHTMLf0003105c8ea1d4b74e696bddb58ecdd12%

<br />

Another questioned Cori's reason for posing with the bold outfit: "Why are you doing this?" A third user noted: "Is that your gut that sinks in your panties?" Others said they didn't want to see these pictures as if they were writing, "I feel like this is my little niece who I don't want to show all this on the innnnnanet" and "What is your ig to be able to tell you to delete? This one."

However, many others have come in defense of Cori and have responded to those enemies. "You see fake corpses all day and you get angry at people when they are shaking yours … gather it," someone wrote to critics.

"Beauty and real natural bodies. She is beautiful," Cori praised. "She is beautiful!" another commented, while someone else commented: "I'm glad you hug your natural body." Another user added: "It looks great. Many people in these comments are not used for normal and normal women and it shows."

Cori has previously opened up about accepting his skin and body as he grows. "I can finally say that I am comfortable with my own skin," he wrote in 2016. "I grew up despising the skin tone I was in because it has been mistreated for so long and society has been thinking that darkness is ugly. For all the beautiful chocolate girls / women out there, you are BEAUTIFUL and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. "

In the same year, he also said that he was "learning to love and accept my body for what they are #chubs".