The Amazing Race closes production by coronavirus

The amazing career will have to wait.
CBS has stopped production of its long-running travel reality competition series due to concerns about Coronavirus.
"Due to increasing concerns and uncertainty regarding coronavirus worldwide, CBS and producers of The amazing career they have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily suspend production in season 33 of the series, "a CBS spokesman said in a statement." All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team that travels with them has contracted the virus or has shown symptoms, and we have no knowledge of anyone being exposed to it. As a precaution, everyone involved in the program will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities. "
The show was in the middle of filming season 33, with three episodes already filmed. The show had only traveled to England and Scotland so far.
There is no new start date for production, but season 32 was filmed in 2018 and should be aired this year, so it is likely not to be affected.
The coronavirus also threatens to close the Tokyo Olympics this summer for the first time since World War II, with international travel currently restricted. Information about Coronavirus can be found on the World Health Organization website.
The amazing career It is transmitted by CBS.