The actors retire while Polanski wins Cesar as best director | News

Roman Polanski won the award for best director for, An Officer and a Spy, in a frantic ceremony of the French film academy in Paris early Saturday, which led to a strike by several women in the audience.

The entire board of the César Awards was forced to resign earlier this month amid the fury against the veteran, wanted in the United States for the legal violation of a 13-year-old girl in 1977, topping the list of nominations.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLb1612a6ba3e15703c377ca49c37d5d3c11% %MINIFYHTMLb1612a6ba3e15703c377ca49c37d5d3c12%

Actress Adele Haenel, who recently reported an alleged sexual assault by another French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and left the room, followed by a few others.

"To distinguish Polanski is to spit in the face of all the victims. It means that raping women is not so bad," Haenel told the New York Times earlier this week.

The film's production and distribution team, including the nominee for best actor Jean Dujardin, also refused to attend the ceremony.

Dujardin posted a message on Instagram that said: "By making this movie, I believed and still believe that I did more good than bad."

Polanski's film won two other awards for best costume design and best adaptation. No one took the stage to accept the trophies awarded to an officer and a spy.

The show's host, comedian Florence Foresti, left Polanski's film out of her initial comments when she mentioned those with multiple nominations.

Instead, Foresti referred to the 86-year-old director as "Atchoum," French for the character of Sneezing, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

"I decided that Atchoum would not be big enough to overshadow French cinema," he said.

Cesar for the best film has been awarded to Les Miserables, the Oscar candidate for Ladj Ly, for tensions between the police and minorities in a poor suburb of Paris. The film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

All of the leadership dominated by Caesar's men recently resigned amid disagreement over their decision-making structure and how to deal with Polanski's problem.

A few hundred protesters brandishing posters with phrases like "Victims, we believe you,quot; and "No to impunity,quot; gathered outside the Salle Pleyel hall before the ceremony began. The group chanted: "We are here, we are here, even if Polanski does not want, we are here."

"By supporting the aggressors, by celebrating the aggressors, one does not allow victims to express themselves. His word is denied," said Celine Piques, of the women's activist group Osez le Feminisme.

In a statement this week, Polanski, based in Paris, said the ceremony was becoming a "public lynching,quot; and decided not to attend the ceremony to protect his colleagues and his wife and children.

Polanski is still wanted in the United States, decades after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He pleaded guilty to having illegal sexual relations with a minor, but fled the country on the eve of the sentence.

Last year, a woman showed up to accuse Polanski of raping her in 1975 in her Swiss chalet when she was 18. Polanski denied it, and the accusations are too old for an investigation.

But the accusation put the director under new scrutiny in France, where he has long been revered as one of the country's leading filmmakers despite the pending rape charge in the United States. Other accusations have also emerged.