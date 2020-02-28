Texas player loses jackpot but wins $ 2 million in Mega Millions draw – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Some adjustments are probably being made in the tax bracket for a Texan who is now a millionaire after a Mega Millions lottery.

Texas Lottery Commission officials say a resident of The Woodlands, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $ 2 million second-tier prize in the January 31 draw.

The winner bought the ticket at a Kroger grocery store in the city that is about 48 miles north of Houston.

The winning ticket with Megaplier matched the five white ball numbers – 28-31-33-57-62 – but not the Mega Ball number (10). Megaplier's number was 2.

Mega Millions is played in Texas, another 43 states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. UU. The game costs $ 2, without the Megaplier option, and the sales time limit in Texas is at 9:45 p.m.