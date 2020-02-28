Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon lead the magic on the Timberwolves, 136-125 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6df03517013be63ea6844202bb4e1f2711% %MINIFYHTML6df03517013be63ea6844202bb4e1f2712%

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – Terrence Ross scored 19 of his 33 highest points of the season in the fourth quarter and Aaron Gordon finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple double, leading the Orlando Magic to a 136-125 victory. about the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Nikola Vucevic added 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who won for the fifth time in six games.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 28 points, but did not score in the last quarter. Juancho Hernangomez added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have lost 19 of their last 21 games and 11 of their last 12 in Orlando.

The 136 points marked a season high for the Magic, the second team with the lowest score in the NBA. They shot 54% and had a rebound advantage of 54-33.

After falling behind by up to 13 points in the first half, Minnesota recovered behind Russell and Malik Beasley, taking a six-point lead in a Russell triple from the corner with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

Orlando regained leadership with a triple of D.J. Augustine and the strong period ended, with no holder on the ground.

Ross scored the first 10 points of the Magic in the last quarter, connecting in two consecutive triples to boost Orlando's lead to 10 with 9:31 remaining.

An Augustin tray gave the Magic its biggest advantage, 117-103, with 8:08 remaining.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: C Karl-Anthony Towns missed a fourth game with a left wrist injury. … G Allen Crabbe stayed away from the team for a personal matter. … Minnesota has played 11 of its last 15 on the road.

Magic: C Mo Bamba got eight rebounds, but committed a foul in 13 minutes. … Gordon had five rebounds and five assists in the first quarter.

FIVE POINT GAME

The Timberwolves had a five-point play in the second quarter. After incriminating Josh Okogie, Evan Fournier of Magic pulled a referee coach Josh Tiven for protesting the call. When Okogie missed the third of his three free throws, Jordan McLaughlin received the ball and hit a triple.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Timberwolves: Dallas host on Sunday.

Magic: in San Antonio on Saturday.

