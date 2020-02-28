Teresa Giudice – This is when she realized that she was done with Joe!

Fans of true New Jersey housewives know that Teresa and Joe Giudice are no longer together after their division confirmation in December. However, it turns out that the mother of four children had realized that things would end between them a long time ago!

In the program, the exact moment when Teresa finished things with her husband for two decades was finally shown.

It happened during his visit and that of the girls in Italy and now, a source tells HollywoodLife what exactly caused it to not work between them.

Apparently, Teresa has been considering separation since 2017 when her mother Antonia Gorga passed away.

It was then that he realized that he blamed Joe for his prison sentence that led Teresa to lose a year of her mother's life.

‘When Teresa's mother died, she really realized how angry she was with Joe because she was away and missed a solid year of her life (as a mother). She began to see life differently, "the source told HollywoodLife.

As you will remember, she spent 11 months behind bars and after being released in 2015, it was Joe's turn to serve his own fraud conviction, which was much longer.

In addition, he also spent many months in the custody of ICE and now lives in Italy, awaiting a final decision in his deportation case.

Of course, he feels less and less likely to be allowed to return to the United States as the days go by.

Another source said that ‘Teresa and Joe still have no plans to divorce soon, for the sake of their daughters. They want this to be as easy as possible for their daughters. "

At the end of the day, however, ‘Teresa and Joe have realized that they are happier and better not together, and even their daughters agree. But they will always remain a united front for their girls, no matter what. "



