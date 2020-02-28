Teresa Giudice talks about how her daughters and Joe's reacted to their separation

Teresa and Joe Giudice are no longer a couple and now, real New Jersey housewives reveal how their four daughters reacted to the announcement! Divisions can be really difficult, especially if boys are involved, so fans have wanted to know how Giudice girls are dealing with their parents' separation.

Finally, Teresa is opening up about it in the last episode of RHONJ After Show

It turns out that the answer was not what everyone else might have thought.

When asked how girls felt about their parents' decision to end their marriage, the mother shared that the girls understood the situation.

Theresa stated that ‘They were fine with that. They said nothing. They had nothing to say. I guess if they weren't happy with that, I would have heard. I didn't hear anything like that. The absence of bad news is good news. & # 39;

In other words, they respect their parents' choice to separate, especially because what they really couldn't stand was actually their constant disputes that continued to happen before that.

So, in the end, it seems that it was for the best when it comes to girls.

‘Honestly, they are good for aggravating each other. But when (dad) attacks, I just wish my mother was silent, just because he is fighting for his life there, "Gia said during an episode of RHONJ in January.

His reaction followed a fight his parents had on the phone.

In addition, the two have been technically separated for many years due to their consecutive prison sentences and now Joe's deportation problems.

When they met in Italy, Teresa admitted that it was strange even to share a bed with her husband after so long.

It soon became clear to Joe that it was time for him to let Teresa go and move on.



