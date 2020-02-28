Tensions between Turkey and Syria increase after the death of the troops: live updates | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTML5488c27620a223f75660cf09cd2c5acb11% %MINIFYHTML5488c27620a223f75660cf09cd2c5acb12%

Dozens of Turkish troops have been killed in Syrian government airstrikes, marking a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Ankara and Moscow-backed forces in northwestern Syria.

The 33 deaths followed an attack on Thursday night and occur when Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air power, attempt to seize the last remaining territory held by Syrian opposition forces backed by Turkey.

Plus:

The figure is the most lethal the Turkish army has suffered since it intervened in Syria in 2016 and is generating fears of a direct confrontation between Turkey and Russia on the battlefield.

Here are all the latest updates:

Friday, February 28

12:00 GMT – NATO calls Russia and Syria to & # 39; stop indiscriminate attacks & # 39;

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, asks Russia and Syria to stop the offensive in Idlib and "fully participate in the UN-led efforts for a peaceful political solution,quot; to the conflict. .

"We call on Russia and the Syrian regime to stop the attacks, to stop indiscriminate air strikes … we also ask Russia and Syria to fully respect international law," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

"This dangerous situation must be reduced."

#NATO He has just met in solidarity with our Ally Turkey, after the death of Turkish soldiers near Idlib. We condemn the indiscriminate air attacks of the Syrian regime and Russia. This dangerous situation must be reduced and humanitarian access must be allowed: https://t.co/TxBqHO5NVF pic.twitter.com/XCatlnyB9k – Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 28, 2020

11:30 GMT – Erdogan, Putin discuss Idlib in a phone call

The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Idlib in a phone call, says the Interfax news agency, citing the Russian Foreign Minister.

"The conversation was detailed and focused on the need to comply with the original agreements related to the Idlib de-escalation area," says Sergei Lavrov, adding that the two leaders are also studying the possibility of a meeting in the near future.

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid on Idlib (5:31)

11:00 GMT – The EU warns about the conflict & # 39; important international & # 39; In Syria

Josep Borrell, head of foreign policy of the European Union, called for an urgent end to the escalation in northwestern Syria, warning that tensions could fall into a "great open international military confrontation."

"It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and endangering civilians," he says in a Twitter post. "The EU calls on all parties to decrease rapidly and regrets all loss of life."