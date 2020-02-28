Home Entertainment Tee Grizzley Slams Royce gives 5 & # 39; 9 "to block...

Tee Grizzley Slams Royce gives 5 & # 39; 9 "to block Eminem Collab: & # 39; What kind of shit is that? & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Rapper Tee Grizzley is not happy with rapper Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 ", who admitted during a recent interview that he stopped his best friend Eminem from collaborating with him.

Em wanted to collaborate, but Royce said he told Em to wait since they didn't want him to take the credit for putting Grizzley. Grizzley then fired the following shots at Em in his song, "No Talkin."

"I run Detroit, you don't talk about Eminem / Talking that sh * t, I kill you, and he / I did an M, then I did an M again, slow down."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©