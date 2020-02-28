Tee Grizzley Slams Royce gives 5 & # 39; 9 "to block Eminem Collab: & # 39; What kind of shit is that? & # 39;

Rapper Tee Grizzley is not happy with rapper Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 ", who admitted during a recent interview that he stopped his best friend Eminem from collaborating with him.

Em wanted to collaborate, but Royce said he told Em to wait since they didn't want him to take the credit for putting Grizzley. Grizzley then fired the following shots at Em in his song, "No Talkin."

"I run Detroit, you don't talk about Eminem / Talking that sh * t, I kill you, and he / I did an M, then I did an M again, slow down."

"We were sitting back looking at him and then he came out with dissent," Royce said at The Breakfast Club. "Then Marshall called me like, & # 39; What the hell? He just burned a bridge that he doesn't even know he has & # 39; I hate to see young people make such decisions."

Grizzley was not happy:

"Brother, what kind of shit is that? You told this n * gga wait," he said. "In any case, that will help us both. It will make me look like a great friend of the city and give me more strength in this industry."

Despite his disbelief, Grizzley says it's still all love.