Tarrant County Public Health one or two weeks after COVID-19 tests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It could take one to two weeks before Tarrant County Public Health can do its own tests to detect the COVID-19 virus.

The department confirmed Friday that it has not had any evidence available at this time.

Tarrant County Public Health (credit: tarrantcounty.com)

If a local health care provider identified a potential patient, a department spokesman said they would rely on a laboratory at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test and determine if the virus was present.

It could take about a week to get that result.

Tarrant was one of six counties that signed a joint statement from the Texas Urban Counties Conference, usually with the goal of assuring residents that they are closely monitoring the situation with state and federal agencies.

